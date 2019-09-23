DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: CENTROTEC Sustainable AG

CENTROTEC Sustainable AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG



23.09.2019 / 11:02

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares



1. Details of issuer CENTROTEC Sustainable AG

Am Patbergschen Dorn 9

59929 Brilon

Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons

holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.



3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached 20 Sep 2019

4. Share-position Share-position in % total amount of shares issued Resulting situation 10.0 % 16,256,453 Previous publication 0 % /

5. Details absolute in % direct indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG) direct indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG) 1,625,517 0 10.0 % 0.0 %

holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.

23.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

