CENTROTEC SUSTAINABLE AG

(CEV)
CENTROTEC Sustainable AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

09/23/2019 | 05:10am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: CENTROTEC Sustainable AG
CENTROTEC Sustainable AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

23.09.2019 / 11:02
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares

1. Details of issuer
CENTROTEC Sustainable AG
Am Patbergschen Dorn 9
59929 Brilon
Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons
holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.
 

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
20 Sep 2019 

4. Share-position
  Share-position in % total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation 10.0 % 16,256,453
Previous publication 0 % /

5. Details
absolute in %
direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)		 direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
1,625,517 0 10.0 % 0.0 %


23.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CENTROTEC Sustainable AG
Am Patbergschen Dorn 9
59929 Brilon
Germany
Internet: www.centrotec.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

877941  23.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=877941&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 632 M
EBIT 2019 32,5 M
Net income 2019 18,9 M
Debt 2019 49,0 M
Yield 2019 2,58%
P/E ratio 2019 11,4x
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,43x
EV / Sales2020 0,40x
Capitalization 220 M
Technical analysis trends CENTROTEC SUSTAINABLE AG
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 17,10  €
Last Close Price 13,56  €
Spread / Highest target 40,1%
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Kneip Chairman-Management Board & CFO
Guido Alexander Krass Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian C. Pochtler Member-Supervisory Board
Andreas von Maltzan Member-Supervisory Board
Carsten Vogt Manager-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTROTEC SUSTAINABLE AG18.36%242
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.26.20%38 970
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL48.09%34 939
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC25.42%12 472
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.9.22%9 257
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB39.79%6 590
