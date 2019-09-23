|
CENTROTEC Sustainable AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG
09/23/2019 | 05:10am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: CENTROTEC Sustainable AG
CENTROTEC Sustainable AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG
23.09.2019
Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares
1. Details of issuer
2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons
CENTROTEC Sustainable AG
Am Patbergschen Dorn 9
59929 Brilon
Germany
holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
4. Share-position
5. Details
|Share-position in %
|total amount of shares issued
|Resulting situation
|10.0 %
|16,256,453
|Previous publication
|0 %
|/
|absolute
|in %
|direct
|indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
|direct
|indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
|1,625,517
|0
|10.0 %
|0.0 %
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CENTROTEC Sustainable AG
|Am Patbergschen Dorn 9
|59929 Brilon
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.centrotec.de
|Sales 2019
|632 M
|EBIT 2019
|32,5 M
|Net income 2019
|18,9 M
|Debt 2019
|49,0 M
|Yield 2019
|2,58%
|P/E ratio 2019
|11,4x
|P/E ratio 2020
|10,2x
|EV / Sales2019
|0,43x
|EV / Sales2020
|0,40x
|Capitalization
|220 M
|Chart CENTROTEC SUSTAINABLE AG
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends CENTROTEC SUSTAINABLE AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Average target price
17,10 €
|Last Close Price
13,56 €
|Spread / Highest target
40,1%
|Spread / Average Target
26,1%
|Spread / Lowest Target
12,1%