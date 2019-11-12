Log in
centrotherm international : Silicon carbide solutions form the focus of centrotherm's appearance at the SEMICON Europa trade fair in Munich

11/12/2019

DGAP-News: centrotherm international AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Silicon carbide solutions form the focus of centrotherm's appearance at the SEMICON Europa trade fair in Munich

12.11.2019 / 10:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Development of a new generation of systems for 200 mm silicon carbide wafers
  • centrotherm as project partner in the European REACTION research project


Blaubeuren, November 12, 2019 - centrotherm international AG, Blaubeuren, (ISIN: DE000A1TNMM9 and DE000A1TNMN7) has the future in its sights with its new system generation for 200 mm silicon carbide wafer processing. Demand for high-performance electronics such as transistors and diodes is rising rapidly in tandem with advancing digitalization, e-mobility and renewable energy generation. The conversion of high electrical power usually also requires components offering greater dielectric strength. For such applications, silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor devices offer better efficiency, higher temperature stability and reliability in harsh environments.

Commanding an approximately 95 % share of the market, centrotherm is the leading supplier with its high-temperature furnaces for post-implantation annealing and hydrogen annealing of 150 mm SiC wafers. The company's systems are in production at renowned manufacturers worldwide. With its new c.ACTIVATOR 200 and c.OXIDATOR 200 system generation, technology and system supplier centrotherm is now offering production solutions for larger wafers at temperatures of up to 2,000 C and 1,500 C respectively. The benefits for the semiconductor industry are clear: with 200mm SiC wafers, semiconductor manufacturers can reduce costs by up to 23 %, while enhancing product performance and safety. centrotherm systems' small footprint, high productivity and side-by-side installation contribute to further cost savings. Both system types are based on the same platform and can process wafer sizes of 150 mm and 200 mm as so-called bridge tools.

centrotherm is a project partner in the European REACTION research project for the construction of the first European 200 mm SiC production line in Catania, Italy. The c.ACTIVATOR 200 and c.OXIDATOR 200 high-temperature furnaces will be delivered to Catania in the coming year. The REACTION project is sponsored by the EU and the Federal Ministry of Education and Research in the framework of ECSEL (Electronic Components and Systems for European Leadership).

About centrotherm international AG

centrotherm has been developing and realizing innovative thermal solutions for over 70 years. As a leading and globally operating technology group, we offer production solutions for the photovoltaic, semiconductor and microelectronics industries.

The continuous further development of our successful solutions in thermal processing and coating, such as for manufacturing crystalline solar cells and power semiconductors, form the basis for our successful partnerships with industry, research and development.

Our customers worldwide appreciate our production systems' process stability, scalability and availability in mass production. Above and beyond this, our work is distinguished by the fact that we create high-end process technology solutions which are specific for our customers and tailored to their requirements, and the fact that we are outstanding in system building.

We jointly confront the daily challenges of setting new trends, maximizing the efficiency of producing, for example, solar cells and semiconductors, and securing investments, coupled with our long machine lifetimes.

In this way, we generate valuable competitive advantages for our customers through targeted process innovations and production solutions.

Our around 650 staff worldwide are committed to the further development of high-tech solutions for key markets.

centrotherm international AG
Württemberger Str. 31
89143 Blaubeuren
Internet: www.centrotherm.world
German Securities Identification Number (WKN): A1TNMM (bearer shares); A1TNMN (unlisted shares from the non-cash capital increase)
ISIN: DE000A1TNMM9 (bearer shares); DE000A1TNMN7 (unlisted shares from the non-cash capital increase)
Inclusion: Basic Board, Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Corporate domicile: Germany

Contact:
Nathalie Albrecht
Manager Public & Investor Relations
Tel: +49 7344 918-6304
E-mail: investor@centrotherm.de


12.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: centrotherm international AG
Württemberger Str. 31
89143 Blaubeuren
Germany
Phone: +49 7344 918-0
Fax: +49 7344 918-8388
E-mail: info@centrotherm.de
Internet: www.centrotherm.de
ISIN: DE000A1TNMM9, DE000A1TNMN7
WKN: A1TNMM, A1TNMN
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 910451

 
End of News DGAP News Service

910451  12.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=910451&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
