Centrum Nowoczesnych Technologii : Information on the turnover of the subsidiary on Polish Power Exchange

Report number: 58/2018

Date of issue: 2018-09-13 15:29

Subject: Information on the turnover of the subsidiary on Polish Power Exchange

Contents of the report:

The Board of the Management of Centrum Nowoczesnych Technologii S.A. based in Sosnowiec (the "Issuer") announces that in connection with the sales of electricity by the subsidiary GET EnTra Sp. o.o. (The "Subsidiary") on 13 September 2018, the total value of trading onthe Polish Power Exchange S.A. (the "Exchange") in the period from 07.09.2018 to 13.09.2018 amounted to PLN 127,808.98 thous. The aforementioned amount includes, among others purchase and sales of electricity and Property rights with a delivery date during the period from 07.09.2018 to 31.12.2020. The transaction with the highest value contained in the aforementioned period was a package of deals of 07.09.2018 including the purchase and sales of electricity with a total value of PLN 67,606.03 thous. with a delivery date during the period from 07.09.2018 to 31.12.2020.

The transactions referred to above made by the Subsidiary are carried out within the core business of energy trading, including in particular electricity trading and gas fuels trading in a network system.

Terms and conditions of concluded contracts (transactions) do not contain any provisions on contractual penalties as well as not diverge from typical terms and conditions of this kind / type of transactions on the market.

Legal Basis: Art. 17 (1) of MAR - confidential information.