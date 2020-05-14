Centrum Nowoczesnych Technologii S A : Convening the Annual General Meeting of CNT S.A. on 9 June 2020.

Log in
05/14/2020 | 07:05am EDT

Report number: 14/2020

Date of issue: 2020-05-13 16:47

Subject: Convening the Annual General Meeting of CNT S.A. on 9 June 2020.

Contents of the report:

The Management Board of Centrum Nowoczesnych Technologii S.A. with its registered office in Sosnowiec (hereinafter referred to as the "Company", "CNT S.A."), acting pursuant to the Article 399 § 1 in connection with the Article 395, Article 402 (1) § 1 and § 2 and Article 402 (2) of the Commercial Companies Code, hereby convenes the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of CNT S.A. (hereinafter: the "Ordinary General Meeting" or the "AGM") on 9 June 2020 at 12:00 a.m. in Sosnowiec at Partyzantów 11, at the registered office of the Company, with the following agenda:

  1. Opening of the debates and election of the Chairman of the Ordinary General Meeting.
  2. Confirmation that the Ordinary General Meeting has been properly convened and is capable of adopting resolutions.
  3. Approval of the agenda.
  4. Consideration and adoption of the resolution on the approval of the financial statements of CNT S.A. and the report on the activities of CNT S.A. for the financial year 2019.
  5. Consideration and adoption of the resolution on the approval of the consolidated financial statements of the CNT Capital Group and the report on the activities of the CNT Capital Group for the financial year 2019.
  6. Consideration and adoption of a resolution on the approval of the report of the Supervisory Board of Centrum Nowoczesnych Technologii S.A. on its activity in 2019, including the works of the Audit Committee, together with a concise assessment of the Company's situation, including the internal control system and the risk management system significant for the Company, as well as the assessment of the Company's compliance with the disclosure obligations related to the application of corporate governance.
  7. Adoption of a resolution on the distribution of profit for the financial year 2019.
  8. Adoption of a resolution regarding the authorization of the Management Board of the Company to purchase shares issued by the Company (so-called own shares).
  9. Adoption of resolution on granting a discharge to President of the Management Board of the Company for the performance of his duties in the financial year 2019.
  10. Adoption of resolutions on granting a discharge to members of the Company's Supervisory Board in respect of the performance of their duties in the financial year 2019.
  11. Adoption of a resolution regarding the adoption of the Remuneration Policy of the Management Board and Supervisory Board of CNT S.A.
  12. Closing of the meeting.

The content of the notification on convening the Ordinary General Meeting, the content of draft

resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting and the documents which are to be the subject of the Ordinary General Meeting, relevant for the adopted resolutions, which have not been previously made public, are attached to this report and will be placed on the Company's website at: www.cntsa.pl.

Legal basis: § 19 section 1 items 1 and 2 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 regarding current and periodic information to be submitted by issuers of securities and conditions for recognizing as equivalent information required by the laws of a non-member state (Journal of Laws of 2018, item 757).

Disclaimer

Centrum Nowoczesnych Technologii SA published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 11:04:01 UTC
