Centurion : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE IN INTEREST BY DIRECTOR AND SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER - HAN SENG JUAN

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Teo Peng Kwang as executive Director; Mr. Han Seng Juan, Mr. Loh Kim Kang David and Mr. Wong Kok Hoe as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Gn Hiang Meng, Mr. Chandra Mohan s/o Rethnam, Mr. Owi Kek Hean and Ms. Tan Poh Hong as independent non-executive Directors.
DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF DIRECTOR/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER::NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE IN INTEREST BY DIRECTOR AND SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER - HAN SENG JUAN
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
CENTURION CORPORATION LIMITED
Securities
CENTURION CORPORATION LIMITED - SG2D51973063 - OU8
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
Date &Time of Broadcast
23-Sep-2019 17:19:27
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Notification of Change in Interest by Director and Substantial Shareholder - Han Seng Juan
Announcement Reference
SG190923OTHR9F2E
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Kong Chee Min
Designation
Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please refer to Form 1 from Mr Han Seng Juan attached.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice
Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer
23/09/2019