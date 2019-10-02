Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Centurion Corporation Limited    CNCL   SG2D51973063

CENTURION CORPORATION LIMITED

(CNCL)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Centurion : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE IN INTEREST BY DIRECTOR AND SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER - HAN SENG JUAN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 12:18am EDT

The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CENTURION CORPORATION LIMITED

勝捷企業有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

(Co. Reg. No.: 198401088W)

(SGX Stock Code: OU8)

(SEHK Stock Code: 6090)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE IN INTEREST BY DIRECTOR AND

SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER - HAN SENG JUAN

This overseas regulatory announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Please refer to the following pages for the document which has been published by Centurion Corporation Limited on the website of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 1 October 2019.

By Order of the Board

Centurion Corporation Limited

Kong Chee Min

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 2 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Teo Peng Kwang as executive Director; Mr. Han Seng Juan, Mr. Loh Kim Kang David and Mr. Wong Kok Hoe as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Gn Hiang Meng, Mr. Chandra Mohan s/o Rethnam, Mr. Owi Kek Hean and Ms. Tan Poh Hong as independent non-executive Directors.

*  For identification purpose only

Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Ex... Page 1 of 2

DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF DIRECTOR/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER::NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE IN INTEREST BY DIRECTOR AND SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER - HAN SENG JUAN

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

CENTURION CORPORATION LIMITED

Securities

CENTURION CORPORATION LIMITED - SG2D51973063 - OU8

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer

Date &Time of Broadcast

01-Oct-2019 17:21:47

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Notification of Change in Interest by Director and Substantial Shareholder - Han Seng Juan

Announcement Reference

SG191001OTHRFX1O

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Kong Chee Min

Designation

Chief Executive Officer

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

Please refer to Form 1 from Mr Han Seng Juan attached.

Additional Details

Person(s) giving notice

Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)

Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer

01/10/2019

Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Ex... Page 2 of 2

Attachments

eFORM1V2-Han%20Seng%20Juan-20191001.pdf

if you are unable to view the above file, please click the link below.

_eFORM1V2-Han%20Seng%20Juan-20191001.pdf

Total size =140K MB

Disclaimer

Centurion Corporation Limited published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 04:17:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTURION CORPORATION LIMI
12:18aCENTURION : Overseas regulatory announcement - notification of change in interes..
PU
09/25INFLATION BY STEALTH : how Japan's firms fight the frugal retail psyche
RE
09/23CENTURION : Overseas regulatory announcement - notification of change in interes..
PU
09/10CENTURION : Overseas regulatory announcement - proposed reconstruction of an exi..
PU
09/09CENTURION : Overseas regulatory announcement - change of name of a subsidiary
PU
08/20EXCLUSIVE : Lotus Midstream mulls reversing West Texas to Cushing pipeline - sou..
RE
2018CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Retirement Of Executive Director, Optical..
PU
2018CENTURION : 9-month net up 1.5% to S$26m
AQ
2018CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Appointment Of Independent Non-Executiv..
PU
2018CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Appointment Of Executive Director
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 130 M
EBIT 2019 78,0 M
Net income 2019 43,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,94%
P/E ratio 2019 10,1x
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,63x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,49x
Capitalization 341 M
Technical analysis trends CENTURION CORPORATION LIMI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,43  SGD
Last Close Price 0,41  SGD
Spread / Highest target 6,17%
Spread / Average Target 6,17%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chee Min Kong Chief Executive Officer
Kok Hoe Wong Non-Executive Chairman
Ai Huey Foo Chief Financial Officer
Chandra Mohan Independent Non-Executive Director
Hiang Meng Gn Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTURION CORPORATION LIMITED-1.20%246
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%40 729
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-29.39%27 961
VONOVIA SE16.80%27 525
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%20 536
VINGROUP JSC--.--%16 381
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group