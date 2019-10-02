Centurion : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE IN INTEREST BY DIRECTOR AND SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER - HAN SENG JUAN

The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CENTURION CORPORATION LIMITED

勝捷企業有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

(Co. Reg. No.: 198401088W)

(SGX Stock Code: OU8)

(SEHK Stock Code: 6090)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE IN INTEREST BY DIRECTOR AND

SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER - HAN SENG JUAN

Please refer to the following pages for the document which has been published by Centurion Corporation Limited on the website of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 1 October 2019.

By Order of the Board

Centurion Corporation Limited

Kong Chee Min

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 2 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Teo Peng Kwang as executive Director; Mr. Han Seng Juan, Mr. Loh Kim Kang David and Mr. Wong Kok Hoe as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Gn Hiang Meng, Mr. Chandra Mohan s/o Rethnam, Mr. Owi Kek Hean and Ms. Tan Poh Hong as independent non-executive Directors.