CENTURION CORPORATION LIMITED

(OU8)
Centurion : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE IN INTEREST BY DIRECTOR AND SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER - LOH KIM KANG DAVID

03/11/2020 | 06:34am EDT

The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CENTURION CORPORATION LIMITED

勝捷企業有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

(Co. Reg. No.: 198401088W)

(SGX Stock Code: OU8)

(SEHK Stock Code: 6090)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE IN INTEREST BY DIRECTOR

AND SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER - LOH KIM KANG DAVID

This overseas regulatory announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Please refer to the following pages for the document which has been published by Centurion Corporation Limited on the website of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 11 March 2020.

By Order of the Board

Centurion Corporation Limited

Kong Chee Min

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 11 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Wong Kok Hoe and Mr. Teo Peng Kwang as executive Directors; Mr. Han Seng Juan and Mr. Loh Kim Kang David as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Gn Hiang Meng, Mr. Chandra Mohan s/o Rethnam, Mr. Owi Kek Hean, Ms. Tan Poh Hong and Mr. Lee Wei Loon as independent non-executive Directors.

*  For identification purpose only

DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF DIRECTOR/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER::NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE IN INTEREST BY DIRECTOR AND SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER - LOH KIM KANG DAVID

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

CENTURION CORPORATION LIMITED

Securities

CENTURION CORPORATION LIMITED - SG2D51973063 - OU8

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer

Date &Time of Broadcast

11-Mar-2020 17:35:10

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Notification of Change in Interest by Director and Substantial Shareholder - Loh Kim Kang David

Announcement Reference

SG200311OTHR2703

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Kong Chee Min

Designation

Chief Executive Officer

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

Please refer to Form 1 from Mr Loh Kim Kang David attached.

Additional Details

Person(s) giving notice

Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)

Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer

11/03/2020

Attachments

eFORM1V2-David%20Loh-20200311.pdf

if you are unable to view the above file, please click the link below.

_eFORM1V2-David%20Loh-20200311.pdf

Total size =151K MB

Disclaimer

Centurion Corporation Limited published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 10:33:09 UTC
