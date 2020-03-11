Centurion : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE IN INTEREST BY DIRECTOR AND SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER - LOH KIM KANG DAVID

The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
CENTURION CORPORATION LIMITED
勝捷企業有限公司*
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)
(Co. Reg. No.: 198401088W)
(SGX Stock Code: OU8)
(SEHK Stock Code: 6090)
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE IN INTEREST BY DIRECTOR
AND SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER - LOH KIM KANG DAVID
DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF DIRECTOR/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER::NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE IN INTEREST BY DIRECTOR AND SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER - LOH KIM KANG DAVID
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
CENTURION CORPORATION LIMITED
Securities
CENTURION CORPORATION LIMITED - SG2D51973063 - OU8
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
Date &Time of Broadcast
11-Mar-2020 17:35:10
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Notification of Change in Interest by Director and Substantial Shareholder - Loh Kim Kang David
Announcement Reference
SG200311OTHR2703
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Kong Chee Min
Designation
Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please refer to Form 1 from Mr Loh Kim Kang David attached.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice
Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer
11/03/2020
