Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Century Aluminum Co    CENX

CENTURY ALUMINUM CO

(CENX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Century Aluminum : Exclusive - Glencore to take 200,000 tonnes of aluminium from ISTIM Port Klang warehouses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 01:00pm EST
The logo commodities trader Glencore is pictured in Baar

LONDON (Reuters) - Mining giant Glencore has bought 200,000 tonnes of aluminium on the London Metal Exchange and will take delivery of the metal from warehouses owned by ISTIM UK in Port Klang, Malaysia, five sources familiar with the matter said.

Glencore wants the aluminium for delivery to clients but sources said the move was also a direct challenge to ISTIM, which is preventing companies from taking LME warranted metal when needed from its warehouses in Port Klang.

Cancelled aluminium - material earmarked for delivery - in ISTIM's Port Klang warehouses stood at 309,800 tonnes at the end of January, up from 30,000 tonnes at the end of December.

Commodity trader Glencore is a major player in the aluminium market outside China, though it doesn't produce any itself.

Sources said Glencore bought more than 1 million tonnes from Russia's Rusal last year and takes the bulk of production from Century Aluminium, in which Glencore has a more than 40 percent stake. Century's output in 2017 was more than 740,000 tonnes.

Glencore's agreements to buy aluminium from smelters around the world would take its total to about 3 million tonnes, sources say. That is about 10 percent of supply outside China, which accounts for 56 percent of the total at 65 million tonnes.

Glencore, Rusal and ISTIM declined to comment. Century Aluminium did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

"They've (Glencore) cancelled 200,000 tonnes in Port Klang. It's moving out slowly and unlikely to go back into the LME system," one aluminium industry source said, adding that the impact of Glencore's purchase could be seen in higher physical premiums.

Premiums are a reference to the extra paid for metal in the physical market over and above the benchmark LME aluminium price at around $1,860 a tonne.

European premiums on COMEX have risen to $78 a tonne, the highest since October and compared with $60 at the start of January. Traders said some physical sellers were achieving $100 a tonne or more.

Premiums came under pressure at the start of the year on expectations that large amounts of aluminium would come flooding into Europe after the United States lifted sanctions on Rusal. But that hasn't happened yet.

Glencore was buying aluminium from Rusal under a seven-year contract to purchase 14.5 million tonnes from 2012.

"That contract ended last year. Glencore will for now buy aluminium from Rusal on a quarterly basis," an aluminium trader said.

"There is a lot of aluminium in LME warehouses in Malaysia, and Port Klang is one of the cheapest places to store metal."

Metal entering the LME's global warehouse storage network is issued with a title document called a warrant. The latest data shows more than 613,000 tonnes of aluminium on LME warrant out of a total above 1.26 million tonnes is in Port Klang.

Glencore-owned Access World, with warehouses in Port Klang, is a likely destination for the cancelled metal, but it could also move to different locations or other warehouse firms, sources said.

"Some of that metal will move across the road," an aluminium industry source said, adding that price differentials for contracts along the maturity curve were an incentive for Glencore to buy now and sell forward.

For example, a healthy profit can be made by buying the three-month contract and selling the December contract for a premium of $60 a tonne so long as financing and off-warrant rental costs are lower.

Storing metal off warrant costs about 10 cents a tonne a day, sometimes less, a fraction of the more than 50 cents for aluminium on LME warrant in many LME locations.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; additional reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Veronica Brown and Dale Hudson)

By Pratima Desai
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTURY ALUMINUM CO 1.18% 8.57 Delayed Quote.17.24%
LME ALUMINIUM CASH -0.03% 1828.5 End-of-day quote.-1.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTURY ALUMINUM CO
01:00pCENTURY ALUMINUM : Exclusive - Glencore to take 200,000 tonnes of aluminium from..
RE
02/08Century Aluminum Sets Date for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement
GL
2018CENTURY ALUMINUM : Announces Expansion of Sebree Casthouse
AQ
2018CENTURY ALUMINUM CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2018Century Aluminum Announces Expansion of Sebree Casthouse
GL
2018CENTURY ALUMINUM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
2018CENTURY : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018CENTURY ALUMINUM CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
2018Century Aluminum Company Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
GL
2018CENTURY ALUMINUM : Sets Date for Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 891 M
EBIT 2018 -37,8 M
Net income 2018 -46,2 M
Debt 2018 217 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 238,06
EV / Sales 2018 0,51x
EV / Sales 2019 0,43x
Capitalization 751 M
Chart CENTURY ALUMINUM CO
Duration : Period :
Century Aluminum Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTURY ALUMINUM CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 11,8 $
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael A. Bless President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Gordon Michelmore Non-Executive Chairman
John Edward Hoerner Vice President-North America Operations
Craig C. Conti Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jarl Berntzen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTURY ALUMINUM CO17.24%751
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC43.89%7 299
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD12.87%5 527
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BHD--.--%3 978
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINUM CO., LTD.6.64%3 973
KAISER ALUMINUM CORP.16.52%1 717
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.