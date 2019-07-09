Century Bancorp, Inc. : Announces Increased Earnings For Q2 2019; Record YTD Earnings, up 13%; Asset Growth To $5.2 BB; Regular Dividend Declared

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) (www.centurybank.com) (“the Company”) today announced net income of $18,884,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2019, or $3.39 per Class A share diluted, an increase of 13.0% compared to net income of $16,707,000, or $3.00 per Class A share diluted, for the same period a year ago. Total assets increased 0.7% from $5.16 billion at December 31, 2018 to $5.20 billion at June 30, 2019. For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, net income totaled $9,466,000 or $1.70 per Class A share diluted, an increase of 5.2% compared to net income of $8,998,000, or $1.62 per Class A share diluted, for the same period a year ago.

Net interest income totaled $46.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $45.7 million for the same period in 2018. The 2.2% increase in net interest income for the period is primarily due to an increase in average earning assets. The net interest margin decreased from 2.19% on a fully taxable equivalent basis in 2018 to 2.09% for the same period in 2019. This was primarily the result of increased rates paid on deposits. The average balances of earning assets increased by 8.1% combined with an average yield increase of 0.36%, resulting in an increase in interest income of $13.9 million. The average balance of interest bearing liabilities increased 7.6% combined with an average cost of funds increase of 0.57%, resulting in an increase in interest expense of $12.9 million.

The Company’s effective tax rate decreased from 4.7% for the first six months of 2018 to 0.8% for the same period in 2019. This was primarily as a result of a reduction in tax accruals related to sequestration of the refundable portion of our alternative minimum tax (AMT) credit carryforward. On January 14, 2019, the IRS updated its announcement “Effect of Sequestration on the Alternative Minimum Tax Credit for Corporations” to clarify that refundable AMT credits under Section 53(e) of the Internal Revenue Code are not subject to sequestration for taxable years beginning after December 31, 2017. Therefore, the full amount of the AMT credit carryover will be refunded to the Company.

At June 30, 2019, total equity was $318.9 million compared to $300.4 million at December 31, 2018. The Company’s equity increased primarily as a result of earnings, offset somewhat by dividends paid.

The Company’s leverage ratio stood at 7.07% at June 30, 2019, compared to 6.91% at December 31, 2018. The increase in the leverage ratio was due to an increase in stockholders’ equity, offset somewhat by an increase in quarterly average assets. Book value as of June 30, 2019 was $57.28 per share compared to $53.96 at December 31, 2018.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses was $29.1 million or 1.26% of loans outstanding at June 30, 2019 compared to $28.5 million or 1.25% of loans outstanding at December 31, 2018, and $27.1 million or 1.22% of loans outstanding at June 30, 2018. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to loans outstanding has increased from the same period last year, primarily as a result of changes in qualitative factors related to general economic factors pertaining to certain industries. Non-performing assets totaled $5.0 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $3.5 million at December 31, 2018, and $1.5 million at June 30, 2018. Nonperforming assets increased from the same period last year, mainly as a result of one residential real estate property classified as other real estate owned.

The Company's Board of Directors voted a regular quarterly dividend of 12.00 cents ($0.12) per share on the Company's Class A common stock, and 6.00 cents ($0.06) per share on the Company's Class B common stock. The dividends were declared payable August 15, 2019 to stockholders of record on August 1, 2019.

The Company, through its subsidiary bank, Century Bank and Trust Company, a state chartered full service commercial bank, operating twenty-seven full-service branches in the Greater Boston area, offers a full range of Business, Personal and Institutional Services.

Century Bank and Trust Company is a member of the FDIC and is an Equal Housing Lender.

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. Actual results may differ from those contemplated by these statements. The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.

Century Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Comparative Statements of Condition (unaudited) (in thousands) Assets June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Cash and Due From Banks $ 69,317 $ 89,540 Federal Funds Sold and Interest-bearing Deposits In Other Banks 181,409 252,963 Securities Available-for-Sale (AFS) 293,051 338,327 Securities Held-to-Maturity 2,178,568 2,046,647 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost 21,139 17,974 Loans: Commercial & Industrial 764,492 761,775 Municipal 95,682 97,140 Construction & Land Development 13,751 13,628 Commercial Real Estate 758,242 750,362 Residential Real Estate 346,585 348,250 Consumer and Other 22,609 22,083 Home Equity 311,210 292,340 Total Loans 2,312,571 2,285,578 Less: Allowance for Loan Losses 29,070 28,543 Net Loans 2,283,501 2,257,035 Bank Premises and Equipment, net 25,296 23,921 Accrued Interest Receivable 14,655 14,406 Goodwill 2,714 2,714 Other Assets 130,851 120,408 Total Assets $ 5,200,501 $ 5,163,935 Liabilities Demand Deposits $ 765,127 $ 813,478 Interest Bearing Deposits: Savings and NOW Deposits 1,668,802 1,707,019 Money Market Accounts 1,172,283 1,325,888 Time Deposits 489,948 560,579 Total Interest Bearing Deposits 3,331,033 3,593,486 Total Deposits 4,096,160 4,406,964 Borrowed Funds: Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 219,510 154,240 Other Borrowed Funds 451,419 202,378 Total Borrowed Funds 670,929 356,618 Other Liabilities 78,392 63,831 Subordinated Debentures 36,083 36,083 Total Liabilities 4,881,564 4,863,496 Total Stockholders' Equity 318,937 300,439 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 5,200,501 $ 5,163,935

Century Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Comparative Statements of Income (unaudited) For the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands) Quarter ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest Income: Loans $ 21,680 $ 19,179 $ 42,989 $ 37,446 Securities Held-to-Maturity 14,595 11,135 28,383 21,423 Securities Available-for-Sale 2,490 2,329 5,121 4,321 Federal Funds Sold and Interest-bearing Deposits In Other Banks 927 765 2,276 1,648 Total Interest Income 39,692 33,408 78,769 64,838 Interest Expense: Savings and NOW Deposits 5,877 2,583 11,343 4,806 Money Market Accounts 5,412 2,934 10,755 5,387 Time Deposits 2,893 2,531 5,686 4,894 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 490 188 875 369 Other Borrowed Funds and Subordinated Debentures 1,770 1,973 3,422 3,715 Total Interest Expense 16,442 10,209 32,081 19,171 Net Interest Income 23,250 23,199 46,688 45,667 Provision For Loan Losses 250 450 625 900 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 23,000 22,749 46,063 44,767 Other Operating Income Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 2,282 2,064 4,491 4,131 Lockbox Fees 992 621 2,081 1,412 Net Gain on Sales of Loans 139 - 154 - Net Gain on Sales of Securities - - - 197 Other Income 1,584 1,037 2,698 2,175 Total Other Operating Income 4,997 3,722 9,424 7,915 Operating Expenses Salaries and Employee Benefits 10,916 10,536 21,951 21,761 Occupancy 1,522 1,461 3,223 3,098 Equipment 795 780 1,578 1,574 FDIC Assessment 349 359 722 742 Other 4,682 4,023 8,980 7,985 Total Operating Expenses 18,264 17,159 36,454 35,160 Income Before Income Taxes 9,733 9,312 19,033 17,522 Income Tax Expense 267 314 149 815 Net Income $ 9,466 $ 8,998 $ 18,884 $ 16,707

Century Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Year-to-Date Average Comparative Statements of Condition (unaudited) (in thousands) Assets June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Cash and Due From Banks $ 74,948 $ 71,146 Federal Funds Sold and Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks 189,568 199,454 Securities Available-For-Sale (AFS) 340,664 404,032 Securities Held-to-Maturity (HTM) 2,121,043 1,795,422 Total Loans 2,306,165 2,189,044 Less: Allowance for Loan Losses 28,864 26,743 Net Loans 2,277,301 2,162,301 Unrealized (Loss)Gain on Securities AFS and HTM Transfers (3,560 ) (4,369 ) Bank Premises and Equipment 24,483 23,290 Accrued Interest Receivable 14,167 11,189 Goodwill 2,714 2,714 Other Assets 134,524 123,101 Total Assets $ 5,175,852 $ 4,788,280 Liabilities Demand Deposits $ 759,653 $ 708,858 Interest Bearing Deposits: Savings and NOW Deposits 1,834,278 1,506,828 Money Market Accounts 1,270,952 1,196,783 Time Deposits 509,710 601,207 Total Interest Bearing Deposits 3,614,940 3,304,818 Total Deposits 4,374,593 4,013,676 Borrowed Funds: Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 181,252 149,139 Other Borrowed Funds 195,318 252,054 Total Borrowed Funds 376,570 401,193 Other Liabilities 79,440 69,242 Subordinated Debentures 36,083 36,083 Total Liabilities 4,866,686 4,520,194 Total Stockholders' Equity 309,166 268,086 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 5,175,852 $ 4,788,280 Total Average Earning Assets - QTD $ 4,965,815 $ 4,622,577 Total Average Earning Assets - YTD $ 4,957,440 $ 4,587,952

Century Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Selected Key Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Performance Measures: Earnings per average Class A share, diluted, quarter $ 1.70 $ 1.62 Earnings per average Class A share, diluted, year-to-date $ 3.39 $ 3.00 Return on average assets, year-to-date 0.74 % 0.70 % Return on average stockholders' equity, year-to-date 12.32 % 12.57 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent), quarter 2.06 % 2.20 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent), year-to-date 2.09 % 2.19 % Efficiency ratio, quarter- Non-GAAP (1) 59.8 % 60.8 % Book value per share $ 57.28 $ 49.84 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1) $ 56.79 $ 49.35 Capital / assets 6.13 % 5.67 % Tangible capital / tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1) 6.08 % 5.61 % Common Share Data: Average Class A shares outstanding, diluted, quarter and year-to-date 5,567,909 5,567,909 Shares outstanding Class A 3,620,449 3,608,029 Shares outstanding Class B 1,947,460 1,959,880 Total shares outstanding at period end 5,567,909 5,567,909 Asset Quality and Other Data: Allowance for loan losses / loans 1.26 % 1.22 % Nonaccrual loans $ 2,899 $ 1,456 Nonperforming assets $ 4,999 $ 1,456 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing $ - $ - Accruing troubled debt restructures $ 2,520 $ 5,295 Net charge-offs(recoveries), year-to-date $ 98 $ 11 Leverage ratio 7.07 % 6.85 % Common equity tier 1 risk weighted capital ratio 11.79 % 10.90 % Tier 1 risk weighted capital ratio 13.03 % 12.19 % Total risk weighted capital ratio 14.06 % 13.19 % Total risk weighted assets $ 2,813,302 $ 2,709,841 (1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures are reconciled in the following tables: Calculation of Efficiency ratio: Total operating expenses(numerator) $ 36,296 $ 35,160 Net interest income $ 46,688 $ 45,667 Total other operating income 9,424 7,915 Tax equivalent adjustment 4,576 4,249 Total income(denominator) $ 60,688 $ 57,831 Efficiency ratio, quarter - Non-GAAP 59.8 % 60.8 % Calculation of tangible book value per share: Total stockholders' equity $ 318,937 $ 277,481 Less: goodwill 2,714 2,714 Tangible stockholders' equity(numerator) $ 316,223 $ 274,767 Total shares outstanding at period end(denominator) 5,567,909 5,567,909 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP $ 56.79 $ 49.35 Book value per share - GAAP $ 57.28 $ 49.84 Calculation of tangible capital / tangible assets: Total stockholders' equity $ 318,937 $ 277,481 Less: goodwill 2,714 2,714 Tangible stockholders' equity(numerator) $ 316,223 $ 274,767 Total assets $ 5,200,501 $ 4,898,099 Less: goodwill 2,714 2,714 Tangible assets(denominator) $ 5,197,787 $ 4,895,385 Tangible capital / tangible assets - Non-GAAP 6.08 % 5.61 % Capital / assets - GAAP 6.13 % 5.67 %

