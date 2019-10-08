Century Bancorp, Inc. : Announces Record Earnings for Q3 2019; Asset Growth to $5.3 BB; Regular Dividend Declared

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) (www.centurybank.com) (“the Company”) today announced net income of $28,967,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, or $5.20 per Class A share diluted, an increase of 10.2% compared to net income of $26,288,000, or $4.72 per Class A share diluted, for the same period a year ago. Total assets increased 2.6% from $5.16 billion at December 31, 2018 to $5.30 billion at September 30, 2019. For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, net income totaled $10,084,000 or $1.81 per Class A share diluted, an increase of 5.2% compared to net income of $9,581,000, or $1.72 per Class A share diluted, for the same period a year ago.

Net interest income totaled $70.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to $68.9 million for the same period in 2018. The 2.3% increase in net interest income for the period is primarily due to an increase in average earning assets. The net interest margin decreased from 2.19% on a fully taxable equivalent basis in 2018 to 2.08% for the same period in 2019. This was primarily the result of increased rates paid on deposits. The average balances of earning assets increased by 7.9% combined with an average yield increase of 0.30%, resulting in an increase in interest income of $19.0 million. The average balance of interest bearing liabilities increased 7.6% combined with an average cost of funds increase of 0.50%, resulting in an increase in interest expense of $17.4 million.

The Company’s effective tax rate decreased from 4.6% for the first nine months of 2018 to 2.0% for the same period in 2019. This was primarily as a result of a reduction in tax accruals related to sequestration of the refundable portion of our alternative minimum tax (AMT) credit carryforward. On January 14, 2019, the IRS updated its announcement “Effect of Sequestration on the Alternative Minimum Tax Credit for Corporations” to clarify that refundable AMT credits under Section 53(e) of the Internal Revenue Code are not subject to sequestration for taxable years beginning after December 31, 2017. Therefore, the full amount of the AMT credit carryover will be refunded to the Company.

At September 30, 2019, total equity was $329.0 million compared to $300.4 million at December 31, 2018. The Company’s equity increased primarily as a result of earnings, offset somewhat by dividends paid.

The Company’s leverage ratio stood at 7.25% at September 30, 2019, compared to 6.91% at December 31, 2018. The increase in the leverage ratio was due to an increase in stockholders’ equity, offset somewhat by an increase in quarterly average assets. Book value as of September 30, 2019 was $59.08 per share compared to $53.96 at December 31, 2018.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses was $29.1 million or 1.22% of loans outstanding at September 30, 2019 compared to $28.5 million or 1.25% of loans outstanding at December 31, 2018, and $28.5 million or 1.26% of loans outstanding at September 30, 2018. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to loans outstanding has decreased from the same period last year, primarily as a result of improvements in historical loss rates. Non-performing assets totaled $1.1 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $3.5 million at December 31, 2018, and $3.7 million at September 30, 2018. Nonperforming assets decreased from the same period last year, mainly as a result of the resolution of one residential real estate property during the third quarter of 2019.

The Company's Board of Directors voted a regular quarterly dividend of 12.00 cents ($0.12) per share on the Company's Class A common stock, and 6.00 cents ($0.06) per share on the Company's Class B common stock. The dividends were declared payable November 15, 2019 to stockholders of record on November 1, 2019.

The Company, through its subsidiary bank, Century Bank and Trust Company, a state chartered full service commercial bank, operating twenty-seven full-service branches in the Greater Boston area, offers a full range of Business, Personal and Institutional Services.

Century Bank and Trust Company is a member of the FDIC and is an Equal Housing Lender.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. Actual results may differ from those contemplated by these statements.

Century Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Comparative Statements of Condition (unaudited)

(in thousands) Assets September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Cash and Due From Banks $ 85,014 $ 89,540 Federal Funds Sold and Interest-bearing Deposits In Other Banks 249,091 252,963 Securities Available-for-Sale (AFS) 263,411 338,355 Securities Held-to-Maturity 2,164,135 2,046,647 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost 14,025 17,974 Loans: Commercial & Industrial 783,950 761,775 Municipal 121,802 97,140 Construction & Land Development 7,824 13,628 Commercial Real Estate 765,385 750,362 Residential Real Estate 364,317 348,250 Consumer and Other 21,748 22,083 Home Equity 310,635 292,340 Total Loans 2,375,661 2,285,578 Less: Allowance for Loan Losses 29,097 28,543 Net Loans 2,346,564 2,257,035 Bank Premises and Equipment, net 31,520 23,921 Accrued Interest Receivable 13,275 14,406 Goodwill 2,714 2,714 Other Assets 129,432 120,380 Total Assets $ 5,299,181 $ 5,163,935 Liabilities Demand Deposits $ 797,455 $ 813,478 Interest Bearing Deposits: Savings and NOW Deposits 1,759,401 1,707,019 Money Market Accounts 1,249,923 1,325,888 Time Deposits 533,074 560,579 Total Interest Bearing Deposits 3,542,398 3,593,486 Total Deposits 4,339,853 4,406,964 Borrowed Funds: Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 307,235 154,240 Other Borrowed Funds 209,188 202,378 Total Borrowed Funds 516,423 356,618 Other Liabilities 77,862 63,831 Subordinated Debentures 36,083 36,083 Total Liabilities 4,970,221 4,863,496 Total Stockholders' Equity 328,960 300,439 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 5,299,181 $ 5,163,935

Century Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Comparative Statements of Income (unaudited)

For the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

(in thousands) Quarter ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest Income: Loans $ 22,117 $ 20,167 $ 65,106 $ 57,613 Securities Held-to-Maturity 14,623 11,507 43,006 32,930 Securities Available-for-Sale 2,184 2,500 7,305 6,821 Federal Funds Sold and Interest-bearing Deposits In Other Banks 928 591 3,204 2,239 Total Interest Income 39,852 34,765 118,621 99,603 Interest Expense: Savings and NOW Deposits 5,445 2,972 16,788 7,778 Money Market Accounts 5,050 3,652 15,805 9,039 Time Deposits 3,038 2,571 8,724 7,465 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 697 288 1,572 657 Other Borrowed Funds and Subordinated Debentures 1,852 2,078 5,274 5,793 Total Interest Expense 16,082 11,561 48,163 30,732 Net Interest Income 23,770 23,204 70,458 68,871 Provision For Loan Losses 75 - 700 900 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 23,695 23,204 69,758 67,971 Other Operating Income Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 2,310 2,137 6,801 6,268 Lockbox Fees 937 892 3,018 2,304 Net Gain on Sales of Loans - - 154 - Net Gain on Sales of Securities 53 105 61 302 Other Income 986 1,035 3,676 3,210 Total Other Operating Income 4,286 4,169 13,710 12,084 Operating Expenses Salaries and Employee Benefits 10,670 10,570 32,621 32,331 Occupancy 1,463 1,481 4,686 4,579 Equipment 862 781 2,440 2,355 Other 4,467 4,516 14,170 13,243 Total Operating Expenses 17,462 17,348 53,917 52,508 Income Before Income Taxes 10,519 10,025 29,551 27,547 Income Tax Expense 435 444 584 1,259 Net Income $ 10,084 $ 9,581 $ 28,967 $ 26,288

Century Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Year-to-Date Average Comparative Statements of Condition (unaudited)

(in thousands) Assets September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Cash and Due From Banks $ 74,413 $ 71,034 Federal Funds Sold and Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks 184,035 171,773 Securities Available-For-Sale (AFS) 325,036 406,022 Securities Held-to-Maturity (HTM) 2,128,082 1,816,745 Total Loans 2,325,136 2,206,194 Less: Allowance for Loan Losses 28,936 27,235 Net Loans 2,296,200 2,178,959 Unrealized (Loss)Gain on Securities AFS and HTM Transfers (3,352 ) (4,154 ) Bank Premises and Equipment 26,273 23,481 Accrued Interest Receivable 13,942 11,608 Goodwill 2,714 2,714 Other Assets 133,754 122,502 Total Assets $ 5,181,097 $ 4,800,684 Liabilities Demand Deposits $ 764,852 $ 718,215 Interest Bearing Deposits: Savings and NOW Deposits 1,818,017 1,495,464 Money Market Accounts 1,249,531 1,208,547 Time Deposits 512,228 587,742 Total Interest Bearing Deposits 3,579,776 3,291,753 Total Deposits 4,344,628 4,009,968 Borrowed Funds: Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 205,185 149,970 Other Borrowed Funds 201,804 262,397 Total Borrowed Funds 406,989 412,367 Other Liabilities 79,327 69,404 Subordinated Debentures 36,083 36,083 Total Liabilities 4,867,027 4,527,822 Total Stockholders' Equity 314,070 272,862 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 5,181,097 $ 4,800,684 Total Average Earning Assets - QTD $ 4,971,831 $ 4,625,880 Total Average Earning Assets - YTD $ 4,962,289 $ 4,600,734

Century Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Selected Key Financial Information (unaudited)

(in thousands, except share data) September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Performance Measures: Earnings per average Class A share, diluted, quarter $ 1.81 $ 1.72 Earnings per average Class A share, diluted, year-to-date $ 5.20 $ 4.72 Return on average assets, year-to-date 0.75 % 0.73 % Return on average stockholders' equity, year-to-date 12.33 % 12.88 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent), quarter 2.08 % 2.19 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent), year-to-date 2.08 % 2.19 % Efficiency ratio, Non-GAAP (1) 59.1 % 60.0 % Book value per share $ 59.08 $ 51.52 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1) $ 58.59 $ 51.04 Capital / assets 6.21 % 5.89 % Tangible capital / tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1) 6.16 % 5.84 % Common Share Data: Average Class A shares outstanding, diluted, quarter and year-to-date 5,567,909 5,567,909 Shares outstanding Class A 3,650,449 3,608,329 Shares outstanding Class B 1,917,460 1,959,580 Total shares outstanding at period end 5,567,909 5,567,909 Asset Quality and Other Data: Allowance for loan losses / loans 1.22 % 1.26 % Nonaccrual loans $ 1,066 $ 3,729 Nonperforming assets $ 1,066 $ 3,729 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing $ - $ 471 Accruing troubled debt restructures $ 2,404 $ 2,598 Net charge-offs(recoveries), year-to-date $ 146 $ (1,390 ) Leverage ratio 7.25 % 7.03 % Common equity tier 1 risk weighted capital ratio 11.90 % 11.14 % Tier 1 risk weighted capital ratio 13.12 % 12.42 % Total risk weighted capital ratio 14.13 % 13.46 % Total risk weighted assets $ 2,867,422 $ 2,733,491 (1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures are reconciled in the following tables: Calculation of Efficiency ratio: Total operating expenses $ 53,917 $ 52,508 Less: other real estate owned expenses (139 ) - Total adjusted operating expenses(numerator) $ 53,778 $ 52,508 Net interest income $ 70,458 $ 68,871 Total other operating income 13,710 12,084 Tax equivalent adjustment 6,875 6,547 Total income(denominator) $ 91,043 $ 87,502 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 59.1 % 60.0 % Calculation of tangible book value per share: Total stockholders' equity $ 328,960 $ 286,877 Less: goodwill 2,714 2,714 Tangible stockholders' equity(numerator) $ 326,246 $ 284,163 Total shares outstanding at period end(denominator) 5,567,909 5,567,909 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP $ 58.59 $ 51.04 Book value per share - GAAP $ 59.08 $ 51.52 Calculation of tangible capital / tangible assets: Total stockholders' equity $ 328,960 $ 286,877 Less: goodwill 2,714 2,714 Tangible stockholders' equity(numerator) $ 326,246 $ 284,163 Total assets $ 5,299,181 $ 4,870,423 Less: goodwill 2,714 2,714 Tangible assets(denominator) $ 5,296,467 $ 4,867,709 Tangible capital / tangible assets - Non-GAAP 6.16 % 5.84 % Capital / assets - GAAP 6.21 % 5.89 %

