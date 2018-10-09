Century Bancorp, Inc. : Announces Record Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2018, up 19.4%; Asset Growth To $4.9 BB; Regular Dividend Declared
0
10/09/2018 | 10:46pm CEST
Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) (www.centurybank.com)
(“the Company”) today announced net income of $26,288,000 for the nine
months ended September 30, 2018, or $4.72 per Class A share diluted, an
increase of 18.0% compared to net income of $22,276,000, or $4.00 per
Class A share diluted, for the same period a year ago. Total assets
increased 1.8% from $4.79 billion at December 31, 2017 to $4.87 billion
at September 30, 2018. For the quarter ended September 30, 2018, net
income totaled $9,581,000 or $1.72 per Class A share diluted, an
increase of 19.4% compared to net income of $8,023,000, or $1.44 per
Class A share diluted, for the same period a year ago.
Net interest income totaled $68.9 million for the nine months ended
September 30, 2018 compared to $63.9 million for the same period in
2017. The 7.8% increase in net interest income for the period is
primarily due to an increase in average earning assets. The net interest
margin decreased from 2.24% on a fully taxable equivalent basis in 2017
to 2.19% for the same period in 2018. This was primarily the result of a
decrease in the federal corporate tax rate from 34% to 21% as well as
prepayment penalties collected during the second quarter of 2017. The
decrease in the tax rate results in a lower tax equivalent yield on
tax-exempt assets. The average balances of earning assets increased by
3.8% combined with an average yield increase of 0.24%, resulting in an
increase in interest income of $15.6 million. The average balance of
interest bearing liabilities increased 2.7% combined with an average
yield increase of 0.36%, resulting in an increase in interest expense of
$10.7 million.
The provision for loan losses decreased by $440,000 from $1,340,000 for
the nine months ended September 30, 2017 to $900,000 for the same period
in 2018, primarily as a result of net recoveries of $1.4 million offset
by changes in qualitative factors.
The Company’s effective tax rate decreased from 5.6% for the first nine
months of 2017 to 4.6% for the same period in 2018. This was primarily
the result of a decrease in the federal tax rate from 34% to 21% as a
result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, offset somewhat by an increase in
taxable income.
At September 30, 2018, total equity was $286.9 million compared to
$260.3 million at December 31, 2017. The Company’s equity increased
primarily as a result of earnings, offset somewhat by dividends paid.
The Company’s leverage ratio stood at 7.03% at September 30, 2018,
compared to 6.70% at December 31, 2017. The increase in the leverage
ratio was due to an increase in stockholders’ equity, offset somewhat by
an increase in quarterly average assets. Book value as of September 30,
2018 was $51.52 per share compared to $46.75 at December 31, 2017.
The Company’s allowance for loan losses was $28.5 million or 1.26% of
loans outstanding at September 30, 2018, compared to $26.3 million or
1.21% of loans outstanding at December 31, 2017, and $25.7 million or
1.22% of loans outstanding at September 30, 2017. The ratio of the
allowance for loan losses to loans outstanding has increased, during the
third quarter of 2018, primarily as a result of changes in qualitative
factors related to general economic factors pertaining to certain
industries. Non-performing assets totaled $3.7 million at September 30,
2018, compared to $1.7 million at December 31, 2017 and $1.6 million at
September 30, 2017. Nonperforming loans increased mainly as a result of
one residential real estate loan.
The Company's Board of Directors voted a regular quarterly dividend of
12.00 cents ($0.12) per share on the Company's Class A common stock, and
6.00 cents ($0.06) per share on the Company's Class B common stock. The
dividends were declared payable November 15, 2018 to stockholders of
record on November 1, 2018.
The Company, through its subsidiary bank, Century Bank and Trust
Company, a state chartered full service commercial bank, operating
twenty-seven full-service branches in the Greater Boston area, offers a
full range of Business, Personal and Institutional Services.
Century Bank and Trust Company is a member of the FDIC and is an Equal
Housing Lender.
This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” with
respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business
of the Company. Actual results may differ from those contemplated by
these statements. The Company wishes to caution readers not to place
undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims
any intent or obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking
statements, whether in response to new information, future events or
otherwise.
Century Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Comparative
Statements of Condition (unaudited) (in thousands)
Assets
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
Cash and Due From Banks
$
68,945
$
77,199
Federal Funds Sold and Interest-bearing Deposits In Other Banks
142,345
279,231
Securities Available-for-Sale (AFS)
368,119
397,475
Securities Held-to-Maturity
1,875,752
1,701,233
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost
22,743
21,779
Loans:
Commercial & Industrial
783,960
763,807
Municipal
94,532
106,599
Construction & Land Development
12,434
18,931
Commercial Real Estate
730,265
732,491
Residential Real Estate
335,114
287,731
Consumer and Other
21,216
19,040
Home Equity
283,818
247,345
Total Loans
2,261,339
2,175,944
Less: Allowance for Loan Losses
28,545
26,255
Net Loans
2,232,794
2,149,689
Bank Premises and Equipment, net
24,023
23,527
Accrued Interest Receivable
12,878
11,179
Goodwill
2,714
2,714
Other Assets
120,110
121,546
Total Assets
$
4,870,423
$
4,785,572
Liabilities
Demand Deposits
$
731,095
$
736,020
Interest Bearing Deposits:
Savings and NOW Deposits
1,359,334
1,367,358
Money Market Accounts
1,294,092
1,188,228
Time Deposits
579,886
625,361
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
3,233,312
3,180,947
Total Deposits
3,964,407
3,916,967
Borrowed Funds:
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
140,490
158,990
Other Borrowed Funds
372,606
347,778
Total Borrowed Funds
513,096
506,768
Other Liabilities
69,960
65,457
Subordinated Debentures
36,083
36,083
Total Liabilities
4,583,546
4,525,275
Total Stockholders' Equity
286,877
260,297
Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity
$
4,870,423
$
4,785,572
Century Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Comparative Statements of Income (unaudited)
For the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017
(in thousands)
Quarter ended September 30,
Nine-months ended September 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Interest Income:
Loans
$
20,167
$
16,658
$
57,613
$
48,668
Securities Held-to-Maturity
11,507
9,447
32,930
28,806
Securities Available-for-Sale
2,500
1,809
6,821
5,143
Federal Funds Sold and Interest-bearing Deposits In Other Banks
591
607
2,239
1,349
Total Interest Income
34,765
28,521
99,603
83,966
Interest Expense:
Savings and NOW Deposits
2,972
1,727
7,778
4,454
Money Market Accounts
3,652
1,395
9,039
3,903
Time Deposits
2,571
2,095
7,465
5,648
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
288
129
657
352
Other Borrowed Funds and Subordinated Debentures
2,078
1,822
5,793
5,695
Total Interest Expense
11,561
7,168
30,732
20,052
Net Interest Income
23,204
21,353
68,871
63,914
Provision For Loan Losses
-
450
900
1,340
Net Interest Income After
Provision for Loan Losses
23,204
20,903
67,971
62,574
Other Operating Income
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
2,137
2,089
6,268
6,179
Lockbox Fees
892
735
2,304
2,367
Net Gain on Sales of Loans
-
-
-
370
Net Gain on Sales of Securities
105
47
302
47
Other Income
1,035
1,071
3,210
3,179
Total Other Operating Income
4,169
3,942
12,084
12,142
Operating Expenses
Salaries and Employee Benefits
10,570
9,933
32,331
31,097
Occupancy
1,481
1,427
4,579
4,663
Equipment
781
782
2,355
2,245
FDIC Assessment
368
340
1,110
1,218
Other
4,148
3,723
12,133
11,904
Total Operating Expenses
17,348
16,205
52,508
51,127
Income Before Income Taxes
10,025
8,640
27,547
23,589
Income Tax Expense
444
617
1,259
1,313
Net Income
$
9,581
$
8,023
$
26,288
$
22,276
Century Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Year-to-Date Average Comparative Statements of
Condition (unaudited)
(in thousands)
Assets
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2017
Cash and Due From Banks
$
71,034
$
72,206
Federal Funds Sold and Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
171,773
177,233
Securities Available-For-Sale (AFS)
406,022
481,550
Securities Held-to-Maturity (HTM)
1,816,745
1,739,189
Total Loans
2,206,194
2,036,198
Less: Allowance for Loan Losses
27,235
25,089
Net Loans
2,178,959
2,011,109
Unrealized (Loss)Gain on Securities AFS and HTM Transfers
(4,154
)
(6,750
)
Bank Premises and Equipment
23,481
23,404
Accrued Interest Receivable
11,608
10,261
Goodwill
2,714
2,714
Other Assets
122,502
118,359
Total Assets
$
4,800,684
$
4,629,275
Liabilities
Demand Deposits
$
718,215
$
676,655
Interest Bearing Deposits:
Savings and NOW Deposits
1,495,464
1,479,433
Money Market Accounts
1,208,547
1,100,304
Time Deposits
587,742
550,996
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
3,291,753
3,130,733
Total Deposits
4,009,968
3,807,388
Borrowed Funds:
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
149,970
193,519
Other Borrowed Funds
262,397
281,097
Total Borrowed Funds
412,367
474,616
Other Liabilities
69,404
60,274
Subordinated Debentures
36,083
36,083
Total Liabilities
4,527,822
4,378,361
Total Stockholders' Equity
272,862
250,914
Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity
$
4,800,684
$
4,629,275
Total Average Earning Assets - QTD
$
4,625,880
$
4,378,433
Total Average Earning Assets - YTD
$
4,600,734
$
4,434,170
Century Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Selected
Key Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands, except
share data)
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2017
Performance Measures:
Earnings per average Class A share, diluted, quarter
$
1.72
$
1.44
Earnings per average Class A share, diluted, year-to-date
$
4.72
$
4.00
Return on average assets, year-to-date
0.73
%
0.64
%
Return on average stockholders' equity, year-to-date
12.88
%
11.87
%
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent), quarter
2.19
%
2.26
%
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent), year-to-date
2.19
%
2.24
%
Efficiency ratio, year-to-date - Non-GAAP (1)
60.0
%
59.1
%
Book value per share
$
51.52
$
47.17
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1)
$
51.04
$
46.68
Capital / assets
5.89
%
5.76
%
Tangible capital / tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
5.84
%
5.71
%
Common Share Data:
Average Class A shares outstanding, diluted, quarter and year-to-date
5,567,909
5,567,909
Shares outstanding Class A
3,608,329
3,605,829
Shares outstanding Class B
1,959,580
1,962,080
Total shares outstanding at period end
5,567,909
5,567,909
Asset Quality and Other Data:
Allowance for loan losses / loans
1.26
%
1.22
%
Nonaccrual loans
$
3,729
$
1,598
Nonperforming assets
$
3,729
$
1,598
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing
$
471
$
-
Accruing troubled debt restructures
$
2,598
$
2,843
Net charge-offs(recoveries), year-to-date
$
(1,390
)
$
48
Leverage ratio
7.03
%
6.56
%
Common equity tier 1 risk weighted capital ratio
11.14
%
10.53
%
Tier 1 risk weighted capital ratio
12.42
%
11.81
%
Total risk weighted capital ratio
13.46
%
12.83
%
Total risk weighted assets
$
2,733,491
$
2,534,210
(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures are reconciled in the following
tables:
Calculation of Efficiency ratio:
Total operating expenses(numerator)
$
52,508
$
51,127
Net interest income
$
68,871
$
63,914
Total other operating income
12,084
12,142
Tax equivalent adjustment
6,547
10,383
Total income(denominator)
$
87,502
$
86,439
Efficiency ratio, year - Non-GAAP
60.0
%
59.1
%
Calculation of tangible book value per share:
Total stockholders' equity
$
286,877
$
262,648
Less: goodwill
2,714
2,714
Tangible stockholders' equity(numerator)
$
284,163
$
259,934
Total shares outstanding at period end(denominator)
5,567,909
5,567,909
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP
$
51.04
$
46.68
Book value per share - GAAP
$
51.52
$
47.17
Calculation of tangible capital / tangible assets: