CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC

CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC

(CCS)
My previous session
Century Communities : Bringing Google Assistant to New Homes

03/18/2019 | 07:28pm EDT

Home builder Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) on Monday announced the launch of Century Home Connect, which will feature smart home technology that works with the Google Assistant in all of its new homes.

Century Communities home buyers will be able to use Google Assistant to connect to devices in their home, including a Google Home Hub, thermostat, light and dimmer switches, and front-door electronic deadbolt locks.

The company's Wade Jurney Homes will also include a Google Home Mini smart speaker, with Google Assistant built in, in every new home purchased.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.17% 1188.24 Delayed Quote.13.91%
CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC 0.72% 23.63 Delayed Quote.35.92%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 268 M
EBIT 2019 119 M
Net income 2019 97,3 M
Debt 2019 1 000 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,25
P/E ratio 2020 5,84
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
Capitalization 706 M
Chart CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC
Duration : Period :
Century Communities Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 29,3 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dale Francescon Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Robert J. Francescon President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
David L. Messenger Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
James M. Lippman Independent Director
Keith R. Guericke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC35.92%706
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-0.67%20 347
D.R. HORTON17.60%15 221
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD13.35%11 123
PERSIMMON18.86%9 687
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS32.45%8 267
