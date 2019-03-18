Century Communities : Bringing Google Assistant to New Homes

Home builder Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) on Monday announced the launch of Century Home Connect, which will feature smart home technology that works with the Google Assistant in all of its new homes.

Century Communities home buyers will be able to use Google Assistant to connect to devices in their home, including a Google Home Hub, thermostat, light and dimmer switches, and front-door electronic deadbolt locks.

The company's Wade Jurney Homes will also include a Google Home Mini smart speaker, with Google Assistant built in, in every new home purchased.

