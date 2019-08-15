Century Communities, Inc. : announces model grand opening event at Enclave at Mission Falls on August 17

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national home builder, announced today the grand opening of new Fremont community, Enclave at Mission Falls. On Saturday, Aug. 17, from noon to 2 p.m., the public is invited to festivities which include tours of model homes and refreshments. Enclave at Mission Falls is located at the corner of Mission Falls Lane and Mission Falls Court in Fremont.

Homebuyers seeking active adult living can take advantage of pre-grand opening pricing on single-family homes, townhome-style condos and townhome-style condos with a penthouse level starting in the mid $800's. Enclave at Mission Falls is a new 55+ active adult community, and is gearing up for the model grand opening of its Alpine Collection of single-family homes.

James Fletcher, Northern California division president at Century Communities, said, "We are excited to open Enclave at Mission Falls. Homeowners seeking 55+ active adult living will find quality details, flexibility, and numerous options in this friendly neighborhood. Homeowners can customize their next home, enjoy low-maintenance and accessibility, and choose the home that meets their individual needs, desires and budgets. Now is a great time to take advantage of pre-grand opening sales opportunities."

New homes in Enclave at Missions Falls community will offer the Alpine Collection with three two-story single-family floor plans; the Cascade Collection with three three-story townhome-style condominium floor plans; and the Sierra Collection with three-story townhome-style condominium floor plans with penthouses. The single-family homes range in size from 2,029 to 2,260 square feet. The townhome-style condos range in size from 2,033 to 2,333 square feet; and the townhome-style condos with a penthouse level range in size from 1,496 to 2,035 square feet.

The Alpine Collection of single-family homes features luxurious first-floor owner's suites and options for outdoor living, including a covered patio and porch; while the Cascade Collection and Sierra Collection townhome-style condos and penthouses offer thoughtfully planned living space with elevators in select units. Homeowners can choose from 2-3 bedrooms, 2-3.5 baths, and 1-2 bay garages.

Located in the southeast San Francisco Bay Area, Fremont straddles both the East Bay and South Bay regions with the East Bay closest to Silicon Valley. Homeowners in the Enclave at Missions Falls will have convenient access to major universities, shopping, recreation, cultural attractions, airports, Bay Area Rapid Transit, I-880 and I-680.

Interested homebuyers can talk to a New Home Specialist and sign up now for the community's "interest list" to get timely information on pre-sale opportunities and the August 17 grand opening. For more information, please visit: https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/california/northern-california/fremont/enclave

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) is a top 10 national home builder. Century Communities is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 17 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast U.S. regions and offers title, insurance, and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-communities-inc-announces-model-grand-opening-event-at-enclave-at-mission-falls-on-august-17-300902813.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.