Century Communities :, Inc. announces pre-opening pricing on single family homes at Expression at College Park in the first phase of homes in Mountain House

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national home builder, announced today that its new community, Expression at College Park in Mountain House, is offering pre-opening pricing on single-family homes from the high $500's.

Expression at College Park is the first of four villages opening this year in the master-planned community and is Century Communities' first community in Mountain House. The first village features 72 homesites and offers affordable housing to families outside the Silicon Valley and San Francisco metropolitan area.

Jim Fletcher, Northern California division president at Century Communities, said, "We are excited to be building quality and affordable homes in Mountain House. This is a great place to live and raise a family and for a close commute to employment centers in Dublin, Pleasanton, San Ramon, Livermore and Silicon Valley. Now is a great time to choose your next home and take advantage of pre-grand opening sales opportunities."

New homes at Expression at College Park offer four, two-story floor plans ranging in size from 2,327 to 2,856 square feet. The single-family collection of homes features open floor plans with flexible space that includes dens, lofts, studios, master suites and covered patios. Homeowners can find their ideal home for every style and budget and choose from 3-5 bedrooms, 2.5-4 baths, and 2-car garages.

Historic Mountain House is located nearly equidistant between San Francisco, Sacramento and San Jose in California's San Joaquin County. An adobe house built during the Gold Rush of 1849 was called "The Mountain House," a famous station stop for gold miners. Since then, Mountain House has grown and thrived to offer first class amenities, parks, trails and access to nearby shopping, dining and major employment centers in the region. Homeowners with children are served by the highly rated Lammersville Joint Unified School District, which include a new high school campus and six elementary schools.

Interested homebuyers can talk to a Community Sales Manager and sign up now for the community's "interest list" to get timely information on pre-sales opportunities. For more information, please visit:

https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/california/northern-california/mountain-house/mountain-house-at-college-park

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national home builder. Century Communities is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 15 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast U.S. regions and offers title, insurance, and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-communities-inc-announces-pre-opening-pricing-on-single-family-homes-at-expression-at-college-park-in-the-first-phase-of-homes-in-mountain-house-300821277.html

SOURCE Century Communities