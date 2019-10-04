Century Communities, Inc. : hosts Oct. 5 grand opening for Market Place in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, announced today the grand opening of Market Place, its newest community of single-family homes in Fresno, starting from the low $300's. Grand opening festivities will be held on Saturday, October 5 and will include VIP tours of three designer-decorated model homes with refreshments.

Market Place offers homeowners their choice of 120 lots, including larger lots averaging 6,800 square feet. The community also features highly sought-after floor plans—popular at other Century communities in Fresno—including three single-story floor plans and five two-story floor plans ranging in size from 1,624 to 3,040 square feet. These quality-crafted and affordable homes are designed with flexibility in mind to appeal to any lifestyle. Homeowners can choose from 3 to 6 bedrooms, 2 to 4 bathrooms and 2- to 4-bay garages, plus optional lofts, dens, studies, secondary suites and covered patios on select plans.

"We're excited to open Market Place in Fresno, the Central Valley's most thriving metropolis," Chayphet Marzolf, Vice President of Sales in the Central Valley Division. "This friendly community is ideally situated for all the cultural, recreational, entertainment and employment opportunities the Central Valley has to offer. I encourage interested buyers to look at our modern and affordable floor plans designed to fit any lifestyle. Our grand opening is a great time to take advantage of pricing on new homes for sale."

Fresno is a bustling metro area surrounded by farms which produce a variety of organic foods. Fresno's also located next to the San Joaquin River and Millerton Lake—popular for fishing, boating and picnicking—with short drives to Yosemite National Park, the Sierra National Forest, Kings Canyon National Park and Sequoia National Park. A gateway to Yosemite National Park, the town embraces diverse economic opportunities and an array of cultural attractions—including the Tower District, a hub for community events. Residents at Market Place will enjoy easy access to Highway 99, shopping and popular restaurants, the Island Waterpark and wineries.

Homebuyers can find more information about Market Place, including grand opening festivities and pricing, by visiting: https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/california/central-california/fresno/marketplace

