Century Communities, Inc. : hosts Sept. 7 grand opening for Spring Valley Ranch in Elizabeth, Colorado

09/05/2019 | 07:52pm EDT

DENVER, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, announced today its model grand opening at Spring Valley Ranch in Elizabeth. This collection of single-family homes starts in the mid $300's, offers country living with golf course amenities and is a short drive southeast of Parker. Grand opening festivities will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7 and include tours of two decorated model homes. The community is located at 4660 River Highlands Loop in Elizabeth.

Spring Valley Ranch by Century Communities

Spring Valley Ranch presents homeowners with choices of ranch or two-story single-family homes ranging in size from 1,610 to 2,767 square feet. Depending on the floor plan, these quality-crafted homes on large lots offer open and welcoming layouts with spacious owner's suites, expansive great rooms, dining nooks, walk-in pantries, ample storage and more. Homeowners can choose from 3-5 bedrooms, 2-3 baths and 2- to 3-bay garages. Homeowners also have the unique option to add RV garages to accommodate and store their recreational toys. This quiet, friendly community is served by the high-performing Elizabeth School District.

"We're excited to open Spring Valley Ranch in Elizabeth. Residents here enjoy the wide-open spaces of country living where access to all the employment, cultural and entertainment amenities is easily available in the greater Denver metropolitan area. This is a great time to take advantage of grand opening pricing on new homes," said Brian Mulqueen, Century Communities' Colorado division president.

Spring Valley Ranch is located on Colorado's high plains 15 miles east of Castle Rock, only approximately 20 minutes southeast of Parker and 40 minutes away from the Denver Tech Center. Elizabeth is a fast-growing community dedicated to historic preservation and representative of small-town America with its quaint and friendly main street.

Homebuyers interested in living at Spring Valley Ranch and who would like more information about the Sept. 7 festivities and grand opening pricing can find more information by visiting: https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/colorado/denver-metro/elizabeth/spring-valley-ranch

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 17 states across the U.S. and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-communities-inc-hosts-sept-7-grand-opening-for-spring-valley-ranch-in-elizabeth-colorado-300913003.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
