Century Communities, Inc. : hosts grand opening for Brookwood Village in Snellville June 22

ATLANTA, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities Inc., a top 10 national home builder, announced today the grand opening of Brookwood Village in Snellville. The grand opening festivities will be held from noon to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 22 and includes a VIP tour of the new townhome and single-family model homes with lunch provided along with valuable giveaway prizes. The sales center is located at 3403 Lachlan Drive in Snellville.

Brookwood Village is Century Communities newest community in this thriving Atlanta suburb and features three traditional two-story single-family floor plans starting in the low-$300's; and two three-story townhome plans starting in the high-$200's. The single-family homes range in size from 1,869 to 3,410 square feet; while the townhomes range in size from 2,295 to 2,589 square feet. Homeowners also can choose from 3-5 bedrooms, 2.5-3.5 baths and 2-car garages. Depending on floorplans chosen other amenities include granite countertops in the kitchen, breakfast rooms, gas fireplaces, open plans with natural light, bedrooms and full bath on the main floor, lofts, spacious master suites and closets, and wooded views from the back deck. Plus, homeowners will enjoy the community's junior Olympic pool, clubhouse and numerous walking trails.

"We are excited to invite the community to the grand opening of Brookwood Village with these classic collections of single-family and townhomes. Homeowners will enjoy an outstanding quality of life in this friendly community. Now is a great time to take advantage of grand opening opportunities," Susie Anderson, Division Manager for Century Communities, Atlanta Division.

Brookwood Village is situated near downtown Snellville about 25 miles northeast of Atlanta and 45 miles west of Athens. The intersections of U.S. Highway 78 and Georgia Highway 124 encouraged Snellville to grow and prosper from a rural agricultural economy to a bedroom community. Today, Snellville's small-town feel also offers residents access to shopping centers, hospitals, schools and churches and a thriving city center.

Homeowners in Brookwood Village are served by the Gwinnett County Public Schools, one of the most sought-after school districts in the state, as well several area colleges and universities. Plus, residents have access to numerous parks and lakes, walking trails and active recreation programs in the city. Famous Stone Mountain Park is only 15 minutes away, along with minor league baseball and hockey teams, theaters and all the cultural, economic, and recreational opportunities available in nearby Atlanta.

For more information about Brookwood Village's grand opening June 22 visit https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/georgia/atlanta-metro/snellville/brookwood-village

About Century Communities:

Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS) is a top 10 national home builder. Century Communities is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 15 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast U.S. regions and offers title, insurance, and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

