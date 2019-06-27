Century Communities, Inc. : hosts grand opening for Cottonwood in North Las Vegas June 29

LAS VEGAS, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national home builder, announced today the grand opening of Cottonwood, a new community in North Las Vegas, which features single-family homes starting in the $200's. Interested homebuyers are invited to the grand opening celebration on Saturday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with VIP tours of new model homes, light refreshments and prize giveaways. Cottonwood is located at 2217 Bethesda Fountain Road on the corner of Ann Road and Coleman Street.

This new gated community offers two-story single-family homes with three floorplans ranging in size from 1,603 to 1,941 square feet. Carefully crafted and flowing layouts include 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens with stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops, plus full-overlay cabinetry. Exterior features include inviting paver driveways and walkways.

"We are excited to open Cottonwood in vibrant and growing North Las Vegas. This friendly gated community is in a great location and offers modern design features with floor plans to fit your lifestyle. I encourage interested buyers to take advantage of our grand opening opportunities," said Century Communities' Nevada division president Robb Beville.

Located at the northern tip of the Las Vegas Valley, this thriving community is growing with business innovation, economic development, eco-tourism and diversification. Living at Cottonwood offers homeowners easy access to the I-215 Beltway, shopping, high-tech industries, healthcare facilities, parks and dining. Plus, there are plenty of recreational opportunities to enjoy the outdoors at Craig Ranch Regional Park and nearby Aliante Nature Discovery Park.

For more information about the grand opening June 29 at Cottonwood in North Las Vegas, visit https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/nevada/las-vegas-metro/north-las-vegas/cottonwood.

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) is a top 10 national home builder. Century Communities is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 15 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast U.S. regions and offers title, insurance, and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.