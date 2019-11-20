Century Communities : Included smart home package by Century Communities now available

DENVER, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a leading homebuilder, is excited to announce it has begun its national rollout of Century Home Connect—a sophisticated package offering the best in smart home automation. Century Home Connect enables control of several convenient devices with the easy-to-use Nexia™ home automation app, which utilizes Z-Wave® wireless technology and works with the Google Assistant. Setup is just as easy and can be customized to a buyer's individual needs and lifestyle, with a complimentary installation and configuration.

WHAT'S INCLUDED WITH CENTURY HOME CONNECT?

Google Nest Hub

Control your connected smart home devices with your voice. Just start with "Hey Google".

Nexia thermostat

Smart thermostat enabled by Nexia™ for integrated smart comfort. Automate, monitor and control settings and devices remotely with the Nexia mobile app. Easily connects with voice assistant devices and up to 230 Z-Wave® devices throughout your smart home.

Eaton light switches or dimmers

Hands-free control of your light switches, even allowing you to adjust both indoor and outdoor lighting when away from home.

Schlage Connect™ Smart Deadbolt

Manage your door security and access from anywhere when paired with the Nexia home automation system.

Best Buy complimentary installation and consultation

Professionally trained and certified, Best Buy™ In-Home Advisors will deliver your Google Nest Hub, configure your Century Home Connect devices and show you how to get the most of your smart home technology.

"We're thrilled that Century Home Connect is now available to homebuyers in all 10 states offering Century Communities' branded homes. Select model homes will be outfitted so that potential buyers can see firsthand what the Century Home Connect package would look like in their new home," said Mark Adcock, National VP of Construction Services. "We're also proud to partner with Best Buy™ to ensure that new homeowners enjoy a streamlined and personalized experience."

For more information, visit CenturyCommunities.com/Connect.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 17 states across the U.S. and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com

