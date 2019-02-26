Century Communities :' Retreat at Ridgegate model home wins prestigious Gold Award for Interior Merchandising from National Association of Home Builders

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, a top 10 national home builder, is excited to announce that its Retreat at Ridgegate model home in Lone Tree, CO has won the Gold Award for the "Best Interior Merchandising of a Model Priced Over $1 Million" from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). "The Nationals" sales and marketing awards is the NAHB's most prestigious awards competition. The award was presented at the NAHB's International Builders' Show ceremonies held last week at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

According to the judges, Century Communities' model home was chosen for its "carefully crafted and unique millwork, upscale furnishings and curated art collection. The main living spaces were enhanced with upscale finishes and furnishings to create an unforgettable first impression. This home is truly a work of art with each space unique and memorable." The design was created by Kimberly Timmons Interiors of Denver.

Liesel Cooper, Western Regional President of Century Communities, said, "Kimberly Timmons Interiors did an amazing job on this luxury model home. Their design work was both approachable and comfortable and we're very proud to receive this prestigious award. On behalf of Century Communities, I extend our congratulations to everyone on our team and the Kimberly Timmons Interiors team for this distinguished recognition."

The Retreat at Ridgegate is part of Ridgegate's master-planned community in Lone Tree, Colo. These luxury homes priced from $1,009,950 offer homeowners choices of 2-7 bedrooms and up to 6,288 square feet of finished, open and flexible living space. The Retreat at Ridgegate is located at 10736 Bluffside Drive, Lone Tree and is close to high-end shopping, parks and trails, and with quick access to I-25, light rail, Lone Tree Arts Center, the Denver Tech Center and is 30 minutes south of downtown Denver.

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) is a top 10 national home builder. Century Communities is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 15 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast U.S. regions and offers title, insurance, and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

