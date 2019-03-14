Log in
Century Communities : announces March 16 grand opening for Grandview in Las Vegas

03/14/2019 | 03:50pm EDT

LAS VEGAS, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national home builder, announced today that its newest Las Vegas community—Grandview—will host a public grand opening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, March 16. The celebration will include VIP tours of model homes, light refreshments and drawings for prizes.

Century Communities at Grandview

Located in the southwest area of Las Vegas, at S. Grand Canyon Drive and W. Serene Avenue, Grandview offers a collection of two-story single-family homes and a selection of four welcoming floorplans ranging in size from 1,735 to 2,605 square feet with 3-5 bedrooms. Quality construction and amenities include granite or quartz kitchen countertops, nine-foot ceilings, large lofts, luxury shower in the master bath and paver walkways.

"Grandview is an exciting new community offering affordable homes with access to quality schools and all the important amenities that make the Las Vegas region special. Come join our celebration and take advantage of special incentives we are offering during our grand opening event," said Century Communities' Nevada Division President Robb Beville.

The new community of Grandview is nestled in-between the towering red sandstone peaks of Red Rock Canyon National Park on the west and the urban benefits of Las Vegas to the east. Homeowners will enjoy an extensive array of dining and shopping choices, access to employment centers and all the cultural and world-class entertainment options in the greater Las Vegas region. Living at Grandview provides easy access to the 215 Beltway and Interstate 15 and is just 20 minutes to the Las Vegas Strip and McCarran Airport.  Residents at Grandview are also close to the Silverton Hotel and Casino and Bass Pro Shops, so there's always something for everyone nearby. 

For more information about the grand opening opportunities at Grandview and new home choices visit the sales office at 9216 Swift Current Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89178 or https://www.centurycommunties.com/grandview.  

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) is a top 10 national home builder. Century Communities is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 15 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast U.S. regions and offers title, insurance, and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

 

Century Communities at Grandview

Century Communities at Grandview

(PRNewsfoto/Century Communities)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-communities-announces-march-16-grand-opening-for-grandview-in-las-vegas-300812789.html

SOURCE Century Communities


© PRNewswire 2019
