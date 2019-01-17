Century Communities : announces model grand opening celebration Jan. 19 for East Garrison, Monterey's premier master planned community

EAST GARRISON, Calif., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, a leading national home builder, announced today that East Garrison, a new master planned community in the Monterey Peninsula, will host a model grand opening Saturday, Jan. 19 at Sales Center East, 19234 Coliseum Lane. The celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes tours of the model homes along with music and food from Paddy Wagon Sliders, raffle prizes and fun activities for the whole family.

New models located in the new Phase 3 section of East Garrison start in the mid $500s to the low $600s:

The Grove Collection of two-story homes features open designs with kitchen, living and dining areas—ideal layouts for entertaining. The homes also offer an exceptional private master suite. The inviting designs include front porches with cozy side yards and two-car garage access from the rear. Homebuyers can choose from up to 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and up to 1,866 square feet of thoughtfully designed space.

The Monarch Collection of two-story homes offers three easy-living designs which merge indoor and outdoor living spaces and detached two-car garages. These charming homes range in size from 1,575 to 1,870 square feet with 3-4 bedrooms and 2.5-3 baths. Homebuyers will enjoy al fresco dining on the large front porch and central courtyard. The homes feature gourmet kitchens, island seating, private master suites with large walk-in closets, with optional lofts—ideal for office, media rooms or study areas.

"This is an inspired setting on 244 acres with distinct neighborhoods all within easy strolling distance of a planned town center and arts district in repurposed historic buildings which promise to be a vibrant cultural asset. The Monterey Peninsula is not only unique and historic but a world-class destination. We're proud to have developed East Garrison and I encourage potential homeowners to come visit and envision your future here," said Century Communities' Northern California Division President James Fletcher.

Developed by Century Communities, this master planned community is in the heart of the Monterey Peninsula and on land formerly known as Fort Ord, a U.S. army base that closed in 1994. Homeowners living in East Garrison have easy access to downtown Salinas; the white sand beach, shops and restaurants, performing arts and gallerias at Carmel-by-the Sea; the Monterey Bay Aquarium at world famous Cannery Row and Old Fisherman's Wharf; the annual Monterey Jazz Festival; 20 spectacular golf courses including Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and more; the 90-mile coastland of Big Sur, which is popular for hiking, camping and unspoiled mountain and ocean vistas.

At the model grand opening celebration, homebuyers and brokers can visit with new home sales associates at the Sales Center and learn more about the best new home values in the Monterey Peninsula. For more information please visit https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/california/northern-california/east-garrison/east-garrison#info_overlay_panel

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) is a leading national home builder. Century Communities is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 15 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast U.S. regions and offers title, insurance, and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

