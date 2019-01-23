Century Communities : announces two new townhome communities near light rail in Lakewood

DENVER, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, a leading national home builder, announced today that two new townhome communities—designed for today's urban lifestyle—will be opening near light rail stations in Lakewood. The public is invited to view and tour Oak Street's new townhome model Saturday, Jan. 26 at 1028 Oak Circle. The model grand opening tour runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes refreshments provided by a waffle food truck.

Oak Street is a new neighborhood developed by Century Communities with seven new townhome floorplans starting in the low $300s. Homes range in size from 1,053 to 1,602 square feet. Homebuyers can choose from 2-3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and all include attached garages. Oak Street is nestled next to Sunset Park with its playground and extensive bike or walking paths, which flow east from Green Mountain in Lakewood through Sunset Park into Denver.

Opening soon after will be Pearson Grove, located between Garrison and Independence Streets, just south of West Colfax. This new community features modern townhome designs starting in the $300s. Innovative and thoughtful floorplans include up to 3 bedrooms and 1,741 square feet over 3 floors. Pearson Grove is slated to open in the second quarter of 2019.

Both urban neighborhoods offer new townhome plans that will appeal to today's on-the-go lifestyles yet are conveniently located in a mature area of West Metro Denver and close to economic, cultural and recreational amenities.

Brian Mulqueen, president of Century Communities' Urban Division, said, "Oak Street and Pearson Grove are great new communities in popular Lakewood. They both offer a low maintenance lifestyle and the opportunity for quick and easy commuting by light rail to the employment centers of downtown Denver, St. Anthony's Hospital in Lakewood, the Denver Federal Center and the Jefferson County Government Center."

With limited new home opportunities in Lakewood, Oak Street and Pearson Grove offer a coveted lifestyle connecting homebuyers to city and mountain adventure. These prime locations are convenient to shopping, restaurants and recreation with easy access to light rail, the West 6th Avenue Freeway and Interstate 70. Lakewood has a bustling economy with arts, culture and nature all just minutes away, Lakewood also ranks high for "100 Best Places to Live" according to Livability.com, 2018.

At the model grand opening celebration, homebuyers and brokers can visit with new home sales associates at the Sales Center and learn more about the low maintenance lifestyle in this exciting community. For more information please visit https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/colorado/denver-metro/lakewood/oak-street

