CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC (CCS)

CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC (CCS)
My previous session
News

Century Communities : invites homebuyers and brokers to exclusive "Dusty Shoe" event at Seeley Lane Sept. 22

09/20/2018

SEATTLE, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, recently named the fastest-growing public builder in the U.S. by Builder magazine, announced today that Seeley Lane, one of Seattle's newest urban communities in Richmond Beach, is inviting the public and real estate brokers to a "Dusty Shoe" first-look event at new floor plans in this quaint new neighborhood on Sept. 22. Tours will be held, and refreshments served.

(PRNewsfoto/Century Communities)

Seeley Lane offers homes starting in the $900s on wooded lots in this quaint, private community. Century Communities has nine traditional two– and three-story homes for sale that range in size from over 2,566 square feet to above 3,179 square feet. Homebuyers can choose from 3-4 bedrooms and all include 2-car garages. Innovative and welcoming designs include sweeping great rooms with large, bright windows, sliders which flood the open space with natural light, contemporary gourmet kitchens, inviting fireplaces and outdoor living spaces for entertaining. 

Erin Fowler from Century Communities said, "This is a one-of-a-kind neighborhood that's ideal for move-up families, growing families, Seattle commuters, and anyone who enjoys the beauty of Puget Sound. Whether this is your first home or your next, living at Seeley Lane is a great lifestyle choice for homeowners who enjoy privacy surrounded by trees yet close to nearby urban amenities."

Seeley Lane is a new community situated in coastal Richmond Beach in Shoreline, which is located just 9 miles north of Seattle. Two elementary schools, a middle school and high school are within a quarter-mile to less than one-and-half miles away. The city of Shoreline enjoys a unique history and character dating back to its original settlements in the late 1800s. Over the years, the Shoreline community has become renowned for strong neighborhoods, excellent schools and abundant parks.

At the "Dusty Shoe" event, homebuyers and brokers can visit with a Community Sales Associate at the Sales Center, learn more about the new home plans, and tour the privacy this distinguished community has to offer. For more information and directions to Seeley Lane please visit https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/washington/seattle/shoreline/seeley

About Century Communities:
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) is one of the nation's largest U.S. homebuilders, engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land and the construction, marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company operates in 12 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast U.S. regions and offers title and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-communities-invites-homebuyers-and-brokers-to-exclusive-dusty-shoe-event-at-seeley-lane-sept-22-300715749.html

SOURCE Century Communities


© PRNewswire 2018
