Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Century Communities, Inc.    CCS

CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC.

(CCS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Century Communities : to Present at 13th Annual J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 08:09am EDT

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, today announced that the Company will present at the 13th Annual J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to be held virtually on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time, 11:30 a.m. Mountain time.

A live broadcast of the presentation may be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Century Communities’ website at www.centurycommunities.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on historical information available at the time the statements are made and are based on management’s reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. The following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statement: adverse changes in general economic conditions, ability to identify and acquire desirable land, availability of financing, the effect of interest rate and tax changes, reliance on contractors, and the other factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC.
08:09aCENTURY COMMUNITIES : to Present at 13th Annual J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Build..
BU
05/07CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders ..
AQ
05/04CENTURY COMMUNITIES : Announces Skip 3 Payments Offer for New Homebuyers
PR
05/01CENTURY COMMUNITIES : Joining Meridian Ranch Masterplan near Colorado Springs
PR
04/30NOW SELLING IN LAKEWOOD : Pearson Grove Townhomes
PR
04/30CENTURY COMMUNITIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
04/29CENTURY COMMUNITIES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/29CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form ..
AQ
04/29CENTURY COMMUNITIES : Reports Record First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
04/24NOW SELLING IN PARKER : Modern Condos from Top Homebuilder
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 479 M
EBIT 2020 98,5 M
Net income 2020 95,3 M
Debt 2020 624 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 8,21x
P/E ratio 2021 7,32x
EV / Sales2020 0,57x
EV / Sales2021 0,53x
Capitalization 777 M
Chart CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Century Communities, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 25,67  $
Last Close Price 23,31  $
Spread / Highest target 28,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dale Francescon Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Robert J. Francescon President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
David L. Messenger Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
James M. Lippman Independent Director
Keith R. Guericke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC.-14.77%777
D.R. HORTON, INC.-8.00%17 642
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.1.42%17 139
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.0.97%11 809
PERSIMMON-17.70%8 722
PULTEGROUP, INC.-24.18%7 889
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group