Coming soon: new Century Communities, Inc. home community in Clovis, CA

0
11/22/2019 | 12:53pm EST

CLOVIS, Calif., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, is excited to announce that interested homebuyers can now join an interest list for the highly anticipated Arroyo at Loma Vista—an upcoming community offering ranch and two-story single-family floor plans in Clovis. Those who sign up will receive exclusive information on sales, model openings, community events and more.

Ranch-style floor plan by Century Communities | Arroyo at Loma Vista in Clovis, CA

Sign up at CenturyCommunities.com/ArroyoClovis or call 559.575.0157.

SNEAK PEEK EVENT:

On December 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., homebuyers are encouraged to stop by for a special community sneak peek before the grand opening. Models will be open for tour.

ABOUT THE HOMES:

  • Six floor plans on generous homesites
  • 3 to 6 bedrooms, up to 3,040 square feet
  • 2- to 4-bay garages
  • No HOA fees
  • Structural options include lofts, dens, secondary suites and covered patios

PRIME LOCATION CLOSE TO:

  • Shops, restaurants and a farmer's market in Old Town Clovis
  • The Sierra Vista Mall
  • Wild Water Adventure Park
  • Sierra National Forest

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 17 states across the U.S. and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Century Communities)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coming-soon-new-century-communities-inc-home-community-in-clovis-ca-300963931.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
