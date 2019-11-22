CLOVIS, Calif., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, is excited to announce that interested homebuyers can now join an interest list for the highly anticipated Arroyo at Loma Vista—an upcoming community offering ranch and two-story single-family floor plans in Clovis. Those who sign up will receive exclusive information on sales, model openings, community events and more.

Sign up at CenturyCommunities.com/ArroyoClovis or call 559.575.0157.

SNEAK PEEK EVENT:

On December 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., homebuyers are encouraged to stop by for a special community sneak peek before the grand opening. Models will be open for tour.

ABOUT THE HOMES:

Six floor plans on generous homesites

3 to 6 bedrooms, up to 3,040 square feet

2- to 4-bay garages

No HOA fees

Structural options include lofts, dens, secondary suites and covered patios

PRIME LOCATION CLOSE TO:

Shops, restaurants and a farmer's market in Old Town Clovis

The Sierra Vista Mall

Wild Water Adventure Park

Sierra National Forest

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 17 states across the U.S. and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coming-soon-new-century-communities-inc-home-community-in-clovis-ca-300963931.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.