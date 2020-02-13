Log in
Century Entertainment International : MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION - FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO THE ASSIGNMENT OF GAMING TABLE BUSINESS RIGHTS IN CAMBODIA AND THE DISPOSAL OF THE GROUP'S ENTIRE EQUITY INTERESTS IN FORENZIA ENTERPRISES LIMITED

02/13/2020 | 04:36am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Formerly known as Amax International Holdings Limited 奧瑪仕國際控股有限公司)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 959)

MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO

THE ASSIGNMENT OF GAMING TABLE BUSINESS RIGHTS

IN CAMBODIA

AND THE DISPOSAL OF THE GROUP'S ENTIRE EQUITY

INTERESTS IN FORENZIA ENTERPRISES LIMITED

Reference is made to (i) the announcement of Century Entertainment International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 28 October 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to, inter alia, the Assignment and the Disposal; and (ii) the announcements of the Company dated 18 November 2019, 12 December 2019 and 13 January 2020 (the "Delay Announcements") in relation to the delay in despatch of the Circular. Unless defined otherwise, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

As set out in the Delay Announcements, the Circular in relation to the Assignment and the Disposal and other information required under the Listing Rules will be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 13 February 2020.

- 1 -

As additional time is required for preparing the information to be included in the Circular, the despatch of the Circular is expected to be postponed to a date falling on or before 13 March 2020.

By order of the Board

Century Entertainment International Holdings Limited

Ng Man Sun

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 13 February 2020

As at the date hereof, Mr. Ng Man Sun (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) and Ms. Ng Wai Yee are the executive Directors of the Company; and Ms. Yeung Pui Han, Regina, Mr. Li Chi Fai and Ms. Sie Nien Che, Celia are the independent non-executive Directors of the Company.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Amax International Holdings Limited published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 09:35:04 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 85,9 M
Chart CENTURY ENTERTAINMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Century Entertainment International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTURY ENTERTAINMENT INTE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,07  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Man Sun Ng Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Wang Chief Financial Officer
Wai Yee Ng Executive Director
Pui Han Yeung Independent Non-Executive Director
Nien Chen Sie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTURY ENTERTAINMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.09%11
SANDS CHINA LTD.-3.69%40 671
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-2.56%30 477
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED9.74%15 852
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED-8.07%11 589
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-6.70%9 815
