Century Entertainment International : MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION - FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO THE ASSIGNMENT OF GAMING TABLE BUSINESS RIGHTS IN CAMBODIA AND THE DISPOSAL OF THE GROUP'S ENTIRE EQUITY INTERESTS IN FORENZIA ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(Formerly known as Amax International Holdings Limited 奧瑪仕國際控股有限公司)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 959)

MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO

THE ASSIGNMENT OF GAMING TABLE BUSINESS RIGHTS

IN CAMBODIA

AND THE DISPOSAL OF THE GROUP'S ENTIRE EQUITY

INTERESTS IN FORENZIA ENTERPRISES LIMITED

Reference is made to (i) the announcement of Century Entertainment International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 28 October 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to, inter alia, the Assignment and the Disposal; and (ii) the announcements of the Company dated 18 November 2019, 12 December 2019 and 13 January 2020 (the "Delay Announcements") in relation to the delay in despatch of the Circular. Unless defined otherwise, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

As set out in the Delay Announcements, the Circular in relation to the Assignment and the Disposal and other information required under the Listing Rules will be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 13 February 2020.