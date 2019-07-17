Log in
Century Legend : Announcements and Notices - Change of Address of Principal Share Registrar and Transfer Agent in Bermuda

07/17/2019 | 05:45am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CENTURY LEGEND (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

世紀建業（集團）有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00079)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND

TRANSFER AGENT IN BERMUDA

The board of directors (the "Board") of Century Legend (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company has been informed that the address of the Company's principal share registrar and transfer agent in Bermuda will be changed to the following with effect from 19 July 2019.

4th floor North Cedar House, 41 Cedar Avenue,

Hamilton HM 12, Bermuda

The Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong is still maintained by Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited at Room 2103B, 21st Floor, 148 Electric Road, North Point, Hong Kong.

By Order of the Board

Century Legend (Holdings) Limited

Chu Ming Tak Evans Tania

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 17 July 2019

As at the date hereof, the board of directors of the Company comprises of six directors, of which three are executive directors, namely Mr. Tsang Chiu Mo Samuel, Ms. Tsang Chiu Yuen Sylvia and Ms. Chu Ming Tak Evans Tania; and three are independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Hui Yan Kit, Mr. Au Chi Wai Edward and Mr. Lau Pui Wing.

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Century Legend (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 09:44:03 UTC
