CENTURY LEGEND HOLDINGS LTD

(0079)
Century Legend : Notification Letter and Request Form

09/20/2019 | 05:27am EDT

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(於百慕達註冊成立的有限公司)

(Stock Code/股份代號: 00079)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

23 September 2019

Dear Shareholder,

Century Legend (Holdings) Limited (the "Company")

  • Notice of publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at www.clh.com.hkand the website of HKExnews (the "HKExnews") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may select the "Name of document" by clicking "Investor Relations" on the home page of our website, and viewing them require Adobe® Reader® or browsing through the website of HKExnews.

Shareholders may at any time choose to receive free of charge Corporate Communications (Note) either in printed form, or read the website version, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary they have previously conveyed to the Company. If you wish to receive printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and send it to the Company c/o Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), using the mailing label and need not to affix a stamp when returning (if posted in Hong Kong). Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. The address o f Hong Kong Share Registrar is 2103B, 21/F, 148 Electric Road, North Point, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you would like to change your choice of means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications in future, please write or send email at info@clh.com.hkto the Company. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communications via website version but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communications, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2848 9322 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

By Order of the Board

Century Legend (Holdings) Limited

Chu Ming Tak Evans Tania

Executive Director

Note: Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

* For identification purposes only

各位股東：

世 紀 建 業 (集 團 )有 限 公 司 *（「本公司 」）

  • 2019 中 期報告（「本次 公司通訊文件 」） 之發佈通知

本公司的本次公司 通訊文件中、英文版本已上載於 本公司網 站 www.clh.com.hk及香港交易所 披露易 (「披露易」)網站 www.hkexnews.hk歡迎瀏覽。請在本公司 網站主頁 按「投資者關係」一項，再選擇 「通訊文件名稱」並使 用 Adobe® Reader® 開 啟或在披露易 網站瀏覽 有 關文件。

儘管 閣下早 前曾向 本公 司作出 公司通 訊文件 ( 附 註 )收取 方式的 選擇 ，但仍 可以隨 時更改 有關 選擇， 轉為以 印刷本 或網上 方式 收取， 費 用全免。如 閣下欲收取本次公 司通訊文件之印刷 本，請 閣下填妥在本函背面的 申請表格，並使用隨附之郵寄標 籤寄回，毋須貼 上 郵票（如在香港投 寄）。申 請表格 請寄回寶德隆證券 登記有限公司 （「香港證券 登記處 」），地 址為香 港北角電氣道 148212103B 室。申請表格亦可 於披露易網 站 www.hkexnews.hk內下載。

如欲選擇有別於 閣下所選擇的 公司通訊收取方式，請 以書面或電 郵 info@clh.com.hk至本公司，以更改日後收取公司 通訊文件途徑 之 選擇。如股東已 選擇以網上方 式 收取日後公司通訊 文件（或被 視 為已同意以網上方 式 收取）但 因 任何理由未能閱覽 載於網站的本 次公 司通訊文件，股東 只要提出要求 ，我們將盡快向 閣下寄上所要 求的有關文件的印 刷版本，費用 全免。

如對本函內容有任 何疑問，請致 電本公司電話熱線 (852) 2848 9322，辦公時間為星期一至五 （公眾 假期除外）上午 9 時正至下 午 5 時 正。

代表董事會

世 紀 建 業 (集 團 )有 限 公 司 *

執 行 董 事

朱 明 德

二 零 一 九 年 九 月 二 十 三 日

附註：公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及如適用，財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通 函；及(f)委任代表表格。

  • 僅 供 識 別

Request Form 申請表格

To:

Century Legend (Holdings) Limited ("Company")

(Stock Code: 00079)

c/o Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited

2103B, 21/F, 148 Electric Road

North Point, Hong Kong

致： 世紀建業(集團)有限公司*（「公司」） （股份代號：00079

經寶德隆證券登記有限公司

香港北角電氣道 148212103B

I/We have already chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Corporate Communications (as defined in the notification letter on the reverse side) posted on the Company's website at www.clh.com.hkor the website of HKExnews at www.hkexnews.hkand I/we would like to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communications now. Please send the same to the address provided below:

本人／我們已選擇（或被視為已同意）瀏覽本公司網站 www.clh.com.hk或香港交易所披露易網站 www.hkexnews.hk所登 載之公司通訊文件(定義見背面之通知信函)，但現在希望收取本次公司通訊文件之印刷本。請郵寄至以下地址：

Name(s) of Shareholder(s)#

Contact telephone number

股東姓名#

聯絡電話號碼

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Address#

地址#

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Signature

Date

簽名

日期

  • You are required to fill in the details if you download this request form from the Company's Website.
    假如你從公司網站下載本申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。

Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣 下 清 楚 填 妥 所有 資 料 。
  2. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Request Form in order to be valid.
    如 屬 聯 名 股 東 ， 則 本申 請 表 格 須 由該 名 於 本 公司 股 東 名 冊 上 就 聯 名持 有 股 份 其 姓名 位 列 首 位的 股 東 簽 署 ， 方 為 有效 。
  3. Any Request Form with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如 本 申 請 表 格 未 有 簽署 、 或 在 其 他方 面 填 寫 不正 確 ， 本 表 格 將 會 作廢 。
  4. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions given on this Request Form.
    為 免 存 疑 ， 任 何 在 本申 請 表 格 上 的額 外 指 示 ，本 公 司 將 不 予 處 理 。

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT 收集個人資料聲明

  1. "Personal Data" in these statements has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO").
    本聲明中所指的「個人資料」具有香港法例第 486 章《個人資料（私隱）條例》（「《私隱條例》」）中「個人資料」的涵義。
  2. Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. Failure to provide sufficient information may result in the Company being unable to process your instructions and/or requests as stated in this form.
    閣下向本公司所提供個人資料屬自願性質。若 閣下未能提供足夠資料可能導致本公司無法處理 閣下在本表格上所述的指示及╱或要求。
  3. Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, its share registrar, and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated purposes, and retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes.
    本公司可就任何所說明的用途，將 閣下的個人資料披露或轉移給本公司的附屬公司、股份過戶登記處、及╱或其他公司或團體，並將在適當期間保留該等個人資料作核實及紀錄用途。
  4. You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited at 2103B, 21/F, 148 Electric Road, North Point, Hong Kong.
    閣下有權根據《私隱條例》的條文查閱及╱或修改 閣下的個人資料。任何該等查閱及╱或修改個人資料的要求均須以書面方式向寶德隆證券登記有限公司（地址為香港北角電氣道 148212103B 室） 的個人資料私隱主任提出。

The Current Corporate Communications refer to the publication of 2019 Interim Report of the Company. 本 申 請 表 格 所 提 及 之本 次 公 司 通 訊文 件 指 2019 中 期 報 告 。

  • For identification purposes only 僅 供 識 別

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

to return this Request Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

寶德隆證券登記有限公司

Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 20

香港 Hong Kong

Disclaimer

Century Legend (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 09:26:14 UTC
