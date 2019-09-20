Century Legend : Notification Letter and Request Form

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(於百慕達註冊成立的有限公司)

(Stock Code/股份代號: 00079)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

23 September 2019

Dear Shareholder,

Century Legend (Holdings) Limited (the "Company")

Notice of publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at www.clh.com.hkand the website of HKExnews (the "HKExnews") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may select the "Name of document" by clicking "Investor Relations" on the home page of our website, and viewing them require Adobe® Reader® or browsing through the website of HKExnews.

Shareholders may at any time choose to receive free of charge Corporate Communications (Note) either in printed form, or read the website version, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary they have previously conveyed to the Company. If you wish to receive printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and send it to the Company c/o Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), using the mailing label and need not to affix a stamp when returning (if posted in Hong Kong). Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. The address o f Hong Kong Share Registrar is 2103B, 21/F, 148 Electric Road, North Point, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you would like to change your choice of means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications in future, please write or send email at info@clh.com.hkto the Company. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communications via website version but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communications, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2848 9322 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

By Order of the Board

Century Legend (Holdings) Limited

Chu Ming Tak Evans Tania

Executive Director

Note: Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

* For identification purposes only

各位股東：

世 紀 建 業 (集 團 )有 限 公 司 *（「本公司 」）

2019 中 期報告（「本次 公司通訊文件 」） 之發佈通知

本公司的本次公司 通訊文件中、英文版本已上載於 本公司網 站 www.clh.com.hk及香港交易所 披露易 (「披露易」)網站 www.hkexnews.hk歡迎瀏覽。請在本公司 網站主頁 按「投資者關係」一項，再選擇 「通訊文件名稱」並使 用 Adobe® Reader® 開 啟或在披露易 網站瀏覽 有 關文件。

儘管 閣下早 前曾向 本公 司作出 公司通 訊文件 ( 附 註 )收取 方式的 選擇 ，但仍 可以隨 時更改 有關 選擇， 轉為以 印刷本 或網上 方式 收取， 費 用全免。如 閣下欲收取本次公 司通訊文件之印刷 本，請 閣下填妥在本函背面的 申請表格，並使用隨附之郵寄標 籤寄回，毋須貼 上 郵票（如在香港投 寄）。申 請表格 請寄回寶德隆證券 登記有限公司 （「香港證券 登記處 」），地 址為香 港北角電氣道 148 號 21 樓 2103B 室。申請表格亦可 於披露易網 站 www.hkexnews.hk內下載。

如欲選擇有別於 閣下所選擇的 公司通訊收取方式，請 以書面或電 郵 info@clh.com.hk至本公司，以更改日後收取公司 通訊文件途徑 之 選擇。如股東已 選擇以網上方 式 收取日後公司通訊 文件（或被 視 為已同意以網上方 式 收取）但 因 任何理由未能閱覽 載於網站的本 次公 司通訊文件，股東 只要提出要求 ，我們將盡快向 閣下寄上所要 求的有關文件的印 刷版本，費用 全免。

如對本函內容有任 何疑問，請致 電本公司電話熱線 (852) 2848 9322，辦公時間為星期一至五 （公眾 假期除外）上午 9 時正至下 午 5 時 正。

代表董事會

世 紀 建 業 (集 團 )有 限 公 司 *

執 行 董 事

朱 明 德

二 零 一 九 年 九 月 二 十 三 日

附註：公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及如適用，財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通 函；及(f)委任代表表格。