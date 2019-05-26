Century Sunshine : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Annual General Meeting
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 509)
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting of Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited (世紀陽光集團控股有限公司) (the "Company") will be held at Suite 1104, 11th Floor, Tower 6, The Gateway, 9 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 26 June 2019 at 4:00 p.m. for the following purposes:
As Ordinary Business
To receive and consider the audited financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries and the reports of the directors of the Company ("Director(s)") and auditors for the year ended 31 December 2018.
(a) To re-elect:
Mr. Sheng Hong as independent non-executive Director; and
Mr. Lau Chi Kit as independent non-executive Director;
To authorise the board of Directors (the "Board") to fix the remuneration of the Directors.
3. To appoint HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited as the auditors of the Company and to authorise the Board to fix their remuneration.
As Special Business
4. To consider and, if thought fit, pass, with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution of the Company:
"THAT:
subject to paragraph (c) of this resolution, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as defined in paragraph (d)(i) below) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with additional shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") and to make or grant offers, agreements, options (including warrants, bonds, debentures, notes and other securities which carry rights to subscribe for or are convertible into Shares) which would or might require the exercise of such power be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
the approval in paragraph (a) of this resolution shall authorise the Directors during the Relevant Period to make or grant offers, agreements, options (including warrants, bonds, debentures, notes and other securities which carry rights to subscribe for or are convertible into Shares) which would or might require the exercise of such power to issue or allot Shares after the end of the Relevant Period;
the aggregate nominal amount of share capital allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted by the Directors pursuant to the general mandate in paragraph (a) above, otherwise than pursuant to (i) a Rights Issue (as defined in paragraph (d)(ii) below) or (ii) any scrip dividend or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of Shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on Shares in accordance with the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles") or (iii) any grant or exercise of any option granted under any scheme or similar arrangement for the time being adopted for the grant or issue of options to subscribe for, or rights to acquire Shares or (iv) the exercise of any rights of subscription or conversion under any existing warrants, bonds, debentures, notes and other securities issued by the Company which carry rights to subscribe for or are convertible into Shares, shall not exceed 20% of the aggregate nominal amount of the share capital of the Company in issue as at the date of the passing of this resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and
for the purposes of this resolution:
"Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles or any applicable laws of the Cayman Islands to be held; or
the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting; and
"Rights Issue" means an offer of Shares or issue of options, warrants, or other securities giving the right to subscribe for Shares, open for a period fixed by the Directors to holders of Shares whose names appear on the register of members of the Company (and, where appropriate, to holders of other securities entitled to the offer) on a fixed record date in proportion to their holdings of such Shares (or, where appropriate, such other securities) as at that date (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of, or the expense or delay which may be involved in determining the existence or extent of any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of, any jurisdiction applicable to the Company, or any recognized regulatory body or any stock exchange applicable to the Company)."
5. To consider and, if thought fit, pass, with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution of the Company:
"THAT:
subject to paragraph (b) of this resolution, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as defined in paragraph (c) below) of all the powers of the Company to repurchase Shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") or on any other stock exchange on which the Shares may be listed and recognised by The Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and the Stock Exchange for this purpose, subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and/or requirements of the Stock Exchange or other applicable rules and regulations as amended from time to time, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
the aggregate nominal amount of the Shares to be repurchased or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be repurchased by the Company during the Relevant Period pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above shall not exceed 10% of the aggregate nominal amount of the share capital of the Company in issue and fully paid up as at the date of the passing of this resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and
for the purposes of this resolution, "Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles or any applicable laws of the Cayman Islands to be held; or
the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting."
To consider and, if thought fit, pass, with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution of the Company:
"THAT conditional upon the passing of resolutions numbered 4 and 5 as set out in the notice convening the meeting of which this resolution forms part, the general mandate granted to the Directors to exercise the power of the Company to allot, issue or otherwise deal with Shares pursuant to the said resolution numbered 4 be and is hereby extended by the addition thereto of an amount representing the aggregate nominal amount of Shares repurchased by the Company under the authority granted pursuant to the said resolution numbered 5, provided that such amount shall not exceed 10% of the aggregate nominal amount of the share capital of the Company in issue as at the date of passing of the said resolution numbered 5."
To consider and, if thought fit, pass, with or without modification, the following resolution as ordinary resolution:
"THAT conditional upon the approval of the Listing Committee of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited granting the approval of the listing of, and permission to deal in, the shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") which may fall to be issued pursuant to the share option scheme (a copy of which is produced to the meeting marked "A" and signed by the Chairman of this meeting for the purpose of identification) (the "New Share Option Scheme"), the New Share Option Scheme be and is hereby approved and adopted by the Company and the directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to grant options and to allot, issue and deal with the Shares pursuant to the exercise of any option granted thereunder and to take such steps and do such acts and to enter into such transactions, arrangements and agreements as may be necessary or expedient in order to give full effect to the New Share Option Scheme."
To consider and, if thought fit, pass, with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution of the Company: "THAT:
subject to and conditional upon the approval of the shareholders of Rare Earth Magnesium Group Holdings Limited ("REMT") and the Listing Committee of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited granting the listing of, and permission to deal in, the shares of HK$0.1 each ("REMT Shares") in the share capital of REMT to be issued pursuant to the exercise of options which may be granted under the Refreshed REMT Share Option Scheme Limit (as defined below), the refreshment of the scheme limit of the REMT Share Option Scheme adopted on 4 December 2017, of up to 10 per
