CTL CLASS ACTION: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CenturyLink, Inc.; Reminds Investors of Important Deadline – CTL

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of
the securities of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) from May 10, 2018 through
March 4, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important May 6,
2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the first-filed action commenced by the
firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for CenturyLink investors
under the federal securities laws.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS
MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN
ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD
PLAINTIFF.
According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading
statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CenturyLink had
undisclosed material weaknesses in its internal controls over revenue
recording processes and the procedures for measuring fair value of
assets and liabilities assumed in connection with its Level 3
Communications, Inc. acquisition; (2) consequently, CenturyLink would
delay the filing of its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31,
2018 despite initially reporting those financial results in a press
release dated February 13, 2019; and (3) as a result, CenturyLink’s
public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant
times When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that
investors suffered damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 6, 2019. A
lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class
members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation,
