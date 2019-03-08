Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CenturyLink    CTL

CENTURYLINK

(CTL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CTL CLASS ACTION: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CenturyLink, Inc.; Reminds Investors of Important Deadline – CTL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 05:17pm EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) from May 10, 2018 through March 4, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important May 6, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the first-filed action commenced by the firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for CenturyLink investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the CenturyLink class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1525.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CenturyLink had undisclosed material weaknesses in its internal controls over revenue recording processes and the procedures for measuring fair value of assets and liabilities assumed in connection with its Level 3 Communications, Inc. acquisition; (2) consequently, CenturyLink would delay the filing of its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 despite initially reporting those financial results in a press release dated February 13, 2019; and (3) as a result, CenturyLink’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 6, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1525.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTURYLINK
05:31pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ce..
BU
05:17pCTL CLASS ACTION : Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against ..
BU
03/07Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
03/07INVESTOR ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces A Securities Class Action Laws..
PR
03/06INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
03/06Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CenturyLink, Inc..
BU
03/05INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
03/05Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against CenturyLi..
BU
03/04GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of CenturyLink, ..
BU
03/04Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of CenturyLi..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 22 698 M
EBIT 2019 3 862 M
Net income 2019 1 140 M
Debt 2019 33 747 M
Yield 2019 9,85%
P/E ratio 2019 11,44
P/E ratio 2020 10,32
EV / Sales 2019 2,06x
EV / Sales 2020 2,03x
Capitalization 13 087 M
Chart CENTURYLINK
Duration : Period :
CenturyLink Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTURYLINK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 14,1 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey K. Storey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harvey P. Perry Non-Executive Chairman
Glen F. Post Director
Virginia Boulet Independent Director
Peter C. Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTURYLINK-23.70%13 087
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.14%232 634
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP5.00%83 292
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.34%79 336
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 333
TELEFONICA2.96%43 960
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.