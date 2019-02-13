Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CenturyLink    CTL

CENTURYLINK

(CTL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CenturyLink : Adopts Poison Pill to Protect Tax Asset -- Market Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2019 | 06:47pm EST

After sharply lowering its dividend, CenturyLink adopted a poison pill to protect a valuable tax asset used to offset future taxable income. CenturyLink's takeover defense comes as investors also question the company's health after cutting its dividend by more than half. CenturyLink's net operating loss carryforward as of Dec. 31 was $7.3B. Shareholders with more than 5% ownership in CenturyLink include Singapore's Temasek, Vanguard, BlackRock and Southeastern Asset Management, according to FactSet. Shares fall 10% as the company's FY19 target for free cash flow also fell below analysts' estimates. (bowdeya.tweh@wsj.com; @BowKnowsBiz)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTURYLINK
06:47pCENTURYLINK : Adopts Poison Pill to Protect Tax Asset -- Market Talk
DJ
05:11pCENTURYLINK : Shares Plunge After Cutting Dividend, Swinging to Loss
DJ
04:51pCENTURYLINK : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:29pCENTURYLINK, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
04:26pCENTURYLINK : Adopts Plan Designed to Protect NOLs
PR
04:16pCENTURYLINK : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
PR
10:01aCENTURYLINK : ALTIFY is now a LinkedIn Sales Navigator Application Platform (SNA..
AQ
01/29CenturyLink, Alphabet, EQT interested in Zayo takeover
AQ
01/21CENTURYLINK : opens new SOC in Singapore
AQ
01/16CENTURYLINK : Adds Singapore to Global Security Operations Center Footprint
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 23 452 M
EBIT 2018 3 503 M
Net income 2018 964 M
Debt 2018 35 675 M
Yield 2018 14,8%
P/E ratio 2018 16,39
P/E ratio 2019 13,53
EV / Sales 2018 2,19x
EV / Sales 2019 2,21x
Capitalization 15 724 M
Chart CENTURYLINK
Duration : Period :
CenturyLink Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTURYLINK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 19,4 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey K. Storey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harvey P. Perry Non-Executive Chairman
Glen F. Post Director
Virginia Boulet Independent Director
Peter C. Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTURYLINK-6.86%15 724
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.86%224 864
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP2.63%81 087
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-4.49%76 372
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 067
TELEFONICA0.18%43 255
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.