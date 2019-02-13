CenturyLink : Adopts Poison Pill to Protect Tax Asset -- Market Talk

After sharply lowering its dividend, CenturyLink adopted a poison pill to protect a valuable tax asset used to offset future taxable income. CenturyLink's takeover defense comes as investors also question the company's health after cutting its dividend by more than half. CenturyLink's net operating loss carryforward as of Dec. 31 was $7.3B. Shareholders with more than 5% ownership in CenturyLink include Singapore's Temasek, Vanguard, BlackRock and Southeastern Asset Management, according to FactSet. Shares fall 10% as the company's FY19 target for free cash flow also fell below analysts' estimates. (bowdeya.tweh@wsj.com; @BowKnowsBiz)