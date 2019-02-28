Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CenturyLink    CTL

CENTURYLINK

(CTL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CenturyLink : Announces New Threat Research and Operations Arm, Black Lotus Labs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 07:38am EST

MONROE, La., Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Furthering its dedication to helping protect the internet from malicious actors, CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) is sharing intelligence on the Necurs botnet uncovered by its new threat research and operations division, Black Lotus Labs.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8238355-centurylink-black-lotus-labs/

https://stream1.newswire.ca/static/StrobeMediaPlayback.swf">https://prnewswire2-a.akamaihd.net/p/1893751/sp/189375100/serveFlavor/entryId/1_gi0mmfif/flavorId/1_ccm024tb/prn_folder/MNR/prn_id/MVP/prn_flavor/MP4_Codec-H264/prn_filename/8238355_BlackLotusLabs_Master1080_0225.mp4&;skin=http://stream1.newswire.ca/FlexPlayer/jwplayer/skin/en.xml&;autostart=false&poster=https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8238355-centurylink-black-lotus-labs/video/BlackLotusLabs_1551135201601.jpg">https://stream1.newswire.ca/static/StrobeMediaPlayback.swf">https://stream1.newswire.ca/static/StrobeMediaPlayback.swf">https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8238355-centurylink-black-lotus-labs/video/BlackLotusLabs_1551135201601.jpg">https://prnewswire2-a.akamaihd.net/p/1893751/sp/189375100/serveFlavor/entryId/1_gi0mmfif/flavorId/1_ccm024tb/prn_folder/MNR/prn_id/MVP/prn_flavor/MP4_Codec-H264/prn_filename/8238355_BlackLotusLabs_Master1080_0225.mp4&;skin=http://stream1.newswire.ca/FlexPlayer/jwplayer/skin/en.xml&;autostart=false&poster=https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8238355-centurylink-black-lotus-labs/video/BlackLotusLabs_1551135201601.jpg">

The mission of Black Lotus Labs is to leverage CenturyLink's network visibility to help protect customers and keep the internet clean. Among the ways Black Lotus Labs does this is by tracking and disrupting botnets like Necurs, a prolific and globally dispersed spam and malware distribution botnet which has recently demonstrated a hiding technique to both avoid detection and quietly amass more bots.  

Read the Black Lotus Labs report on Necurs: https://www.netformation.com/our-pov/casting-light-on-the-necurs-shadow/.

"Necurs is the multitool of botnets, evolving from operating as a spam botnet delivering banking trojans and ransomware to developing a proxy service, as well as cryptomining and DDoS capabilities," said Mike Benjamin, head of Black Lotus Labs. "What's particularly interesting is Necurs' regular cadence of going dark to avoid detection, reemerging to send new commands to infected hosts and then going dark again. This technique is one of many the reasons Necurs has been able to expand to more than half a million bots around the world."

Key Takeaways

  • Beginning in May of 2018, Black Lotus Labs observed regular, sustained downtime of roughly two weeks, followed by roughly three weeks of activity for the three most active groups of bots comprising Necurs.
  • Necurs' roughly 570,000 bots are distributed globally, with about half located in the following countries, in order of prevalence: India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Turkey and Iran. 
  • Necurs uses a domain generation algorithm (DGA) to obfuscate its operations and avoid takedown. However, DGA is a double-edged sword: because the DGA domains Necurs will use are known in advance, security researchers can use methods like sinkholing DGA domains and analyzing DNS and network traffic to enumerate bots and command and control (C2) infrastructure.
  • CenturyLink took steps to mitigate the risk of Necurs to customers, in addition to notifying other network owners of potentially infected devices to help protect the internet. 

Additional Resources

About CenturyLink
CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.

CenturyLink monitors 5,000 known C2 servers on an ongoing basis.

 

CenturyLink responds to and mitigates roughly 120 DDoS attacks per day.

 

CenturyLink removes nearly 40 C2 networks per month.

 

CenturyLink identifies more than 250 C2s per month.

 

centurylink_logo

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centurylink-announces-new-threat-research-and-operations-arm-black-lotus-labs-300803870.html

SOURCE CenturyLink, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTURYLINK
07:38aCENTURYLINK : Announces New Threat Research and Operations Arm, Black Lotus Labs
PR
02/22CENTURYLINK : to present at the 2019 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Teleco..
PR
02/22CENTURYLINK : AireSpring Expands Presence in Mountain Region with Former Century..
AQ
02/19CENTURYLINK : Southeastern Asset Management Calls on CenturyLink to Sell Assets
DJ
02/19CENTURYLINK : Comments On 13D Filing By Southeastern Asset Management, Inc.
PR
02/14CenturyLink Closes Down 13.06% After 4Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk Update
DJ
02/14MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Mostly Lower On Weak Retail Sales; Nasdaq Bucks..
DJ
02/14CenturyLink Down Over 9% After 4Q Earnings Report, Dividend Cut -- Data Talk
DJ
02/14CENTURYLINK, INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Modifica..
AQ
02/13CENTURYLINK : Adopts Poison Pill to Protect Tax Asset -- Market Talk
DJ
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.