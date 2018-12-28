Log in
CenturyLink : FCC Investigates CenturyLink After 911 Outage - Update

12/28/2018 | 08:36pm CET

By Patrick Thomas

The Federal Communications Commission is investigating CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) as a nationwide outage has prevented some customers from dialing 911 emergency services, regulators said Friday.

The FCC said its investigating the cause and impact of the outage, which has affected 911 service for CenturyLink consumers in multiple states. In a statement, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai called the service outage unacceptable and said the duration of it is troubling. CenturyLink first said it had a service disruption Thursday afternoon. A company representative couldn't be immediately reached for comment.

"This inquiry will include an examination of the effect that CenturyLink's outage appears to have had on other providers' 911 services," Mr. Pai said in the statement. "I have also spoken with CenturyLink to underscore the urgency of restoring service immediately."

In a tweet Friday afternoon, the Monroe, La.-based CenturyLink said it was "seeing good progress," but restoration isn't complete. The company said customers should use their wireless phones to call 911 or drive to the nearest fire station or emergency facility.

Shares of CenturyLink rose 1.3% during afternoon trading. The stock is down about 8% for the year.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 23 457 M
EBIT 2018 3 503 M
Net income 2018 968 M
Debt 2018 35 668 M
Yield 2018 14,2%
P/E ratio 2018 17,57
P/E ratio 2019 14,51
EV / Sales 2018 2,23x
EV / Sales 2019 2,24x
Capitalization 16 534 M
Chart CENTURYLINK
Duration : Period :
CenturyLink Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTURYLINK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 20,9 $
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey K. Storey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harvey P. Perry Non-Executive Chairman
Glen F. Post Director
Virginia Boulet Independent Director
Peter C. Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTURYLINK-8.57%16 534
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.85%224 947
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-1.39%82 552
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-16.77%79 157
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%48 358
TELEFONICA-10.03%44 116
