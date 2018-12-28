CenturyLink : Working on Restoration Amid Outage; FCC Will Investigate

By Josh Beckerman



The Federal Communications Commission said it is investigating a nationwide CenturyLink outage that affected 911 service, calling it "completely unacceptable."

According to media reports, the CenturyLink outage began Thursday, contributing to problems including busy signals on 911 lines, issues at ATMs and service interruptions for some Verizon Communications wireless customers.

On Thursday night, CenturyLink tweeted that a "network element" had affected service, and said mid-day Friday that it was "seeing good progress," but restoration isn't complete.

