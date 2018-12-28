Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CenturyLink    CTL

CENTURYLINK (CTL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CenturyLink : Working on Restoration Amid Outage; FCC Will Investigate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 07:57pm CET

By Josh Beckerman

The Federal Communications Commission said it is investigating a nationwide CenturyLink outage that affected 911 service, calling it "completely unacceptable."

According to media reports, the CenturyLink outage began Thursday, contributing to problems including busy signals on 911 lines, issues at ATMs and service interruptions for some Verizon Communications wireless customers.

On Thursday night, CenturyLink tweeted that a "network element" had affected service, and said mid-day Friday that it was "seeing good progress," but restoration isn't complete.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTURYLINK 0.03% 15.31 Delayed Quote.-8.57%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 0.22% 55.36 Delayed Quote.2.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTURYLINK
07:57pCENTURYLINK : Working on Restoration Amid Outage; FCC Will Investigate
DJ
06:31aTHE LATEST : CenturyLink says internet will be restored soon
AQ
12/27CENTURYLINK : Nationwide internet outage affects CenturyLink
AQ
12/27CENTURYLINK : Nationwide internet outage affects CenturyLink customers
AQ
12/18CENTURYLINK : Digital Business is Changing the Way Network Perimeters are Secure..
PR
12/12CENTURYLINK : Midsized Businesses Boost Digital Transformation Efforts
AQ
12/10CENTURYLINK : Midsized Businesses Boost Digital Transformation Efforts
PR
12/05CENTURYLINK : Receives Frost & Sullivan Award for Competitive Strategy Innovatio..
PR
12/04Recent Analysis Shows Virtusa, CenturyLink, J. C. Penney, L Brands, State Str..
AQ
12/03CENTURYLINK : to present at the UBS 46th Annual Global Media & Communication Con..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 23 457 M
EBIT 2018 3 503 M
Net income 2018 968 M
Debt 2018 35 668 M
Yield 2018 14,2%
P/E ratio 2018 17,57
P/E ratio 2019 14,51
EV / Sales 2018 2,23x
EV / Sales 2019 2,24x
Capitalization 16 534 M
Chart CENTURYLINK
Duration : Period :
CenturyLink Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTURYLINK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 20,9 $
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey K. Storey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harvey P. Perry Non-Executive Chairman
Glen F. Post Director
Virginia Boulet Independent Director
Peter C. Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTURYLINK-8.57%16 534
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.85%224 947
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-1.39%82 552
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-16.77%79 157
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%48 358
TELEFONICA-10.03%44 116
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.