CenturyLink : achieves Amazon Web Services Managed Service Provider Partner status

08/31/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

MONROE, La., Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) today announced it has been named an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner. The achievement highlights CenturyLink's ongoing commitment to building robust services on AWS to deliver digital transformation to businesses on their cloud journeys.

CenturyLink logo. (PRNewsfoto/CenturyLink, Inc.)

CenturyLink's Cloud Application Manager, a hybrid cloud management platform, helps customers achieve increased visibility, consistency and control over their cloud deployments from network to application. This award-winning platform allows companies to automate application deployments, optimize costs, scale workloads, and manage connections across disparate operating environments.

"We're elated to receive this significant AWS distinction and confident it will help us continue serving a range of AWS use cases for our customers," said David Shacochis, vice president of product management, CenturyLink. "Cloud Application Manager is our 'studio' for designing, managing and optimizing cloud workloads. The AWS MSP certification validates that our approach conforms to the latest generation of cloud-native operations."

In order to obtain the AWS MSP Partner designation, CenturyLink met rigorous AWS Managed Service Provider Program requirements, validated by a third-party auditor. The global program – developed in response to AWS customers' requests to identify reliable AWS Partner Network (APN) members who could help them migrate, run and optimize their AWS workloads – aligns customers with a set of validated next-generation APN Partners who can deliver the full cloud experience.

By working with AWS, CenturyLink is providing a complete cloud services and cloud management portfolio that allows customers to have low-latency access to virtually endless AWS resources paired with dynamic, network-aware orchestration. CenturyLink provides services to architect solutions, migrate workloads and deliver security services that meet strict regulatory requirements. The company also offers numerous secure network connectivity options – the CenturyLink Cloud Connect Solutions portfolio was designed to deliver secure, high-performance and enterprise-grade networking connections to AWS, along with extensive layer 1, 2 and 3 dynamic connectivity options to allow for a reliable, low-latency, highly responsive experience for hybrid-cloud applications.

CenturyLink is an APN Advanced Consulting Partner and for the past four years has been the AWS Networking Sponsor for AWS re:Invent, providing private, dedicated network connectivity to power the annual show. CenturyLink was a gold sponsor for AWS re:Invent 2017 and will be again for the 2018 event.

Additional Resources

About CenturyLink
CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centurylink-achieves-amazon-web-services-managed-service-provider-partner-status-300705035.html

SOURCE CenturyLink, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
