08/22/2018 | 12:46am CEST

MONROE, La., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) today announced that its Board of Directors voted to declare a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per share. The dividend is payable Sept.14, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 31, 2018.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.

Media Relations Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

D. Nikki Wheeler

Mark Stoutenberg

Nikki.Wheeler@CenturyLink.com

Mark.Stoutenberg@CenturyLink.com

+1 720-888-0560

+1 720-888-1662

 

CenturyLink logo (PRNewsfoto/CenturyLink, Inc.)

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centurylink-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-300700602.html

SOURCE CenturyLink, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
