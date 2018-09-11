Log in
CenturyLink

CENTURYLINK (CTL)
My previous session
09/11 08:28:20 pm
22.505 USD   +3.19%
01:21pCENTURYLINK : prepares for Hurricane Florence, encourages customers ..
10:31aS&P 500 MOVERS : Stx, atvi
08:03aCENTURYLINK : global broadcast fiber network now gives content provi..
CenturyLink : prepares for Hurricane Florence, encourages customers to be prepared

09/11/2018 | 01:21pm EDT

MONROE, La., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In preparation for Hurricane Florence, CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) has initiated its internal disaster preparedness plan to help maintain its network and communication services throughout the storm.

CenturyLink logo. (PRNewsfoto/CenturyLink, Inc.)

Preparations include:

  • Readying emergency crews and equipment
  • Testing and fueling portable generators
  • Communicating with governmental agencies and first responders
  • Initiating a real-time command center for CenturyLink employees to stay in communication throughout the storm's impact

CenturyLink also has plans in place for restoring services, should they be impacted, as quickly as possible. The company's priority will be ensuring the reliability and resiliency of its services as soon as it is safe to do so.

CenturyLink encourages customers to be prepared for Hurricane Florence by keeping at least one corded telephone in the home that does not need electrical power. All cordless telephones need a power source and will not work during power outages, and VoIP phones may not work when internet service is disrupted. Corded phones are powered through the phone lines so they are often the most reliable source of communication in an emergency. Customers can obtain telephones that do not need commercial power at some CenturyLink retail locations or other major retailers.

Many experts also say a detailed communication plan plays one of the biggest roles in helping families stay connected to each other during a natural disaster, such as hurricanes, tornadoes and floods.

Emergency officials also recommend these steps:

  • Compile a "Ready-to-Go Kit" in case your family needs to leave your home and a "Ready-to-Stay Kit" in case your family needs to stay inside your home for an extended period of time. Kits should contain water, canned or non-perishable food items, can opener, flashlight, battery-powered radio, extra batteries, change of clothes, first aid supplies, cash and important prescription medications.
  • Keep vital documents in a fire and waterproof case so you can take them with you if you have to evacuate.
  • Designate a safe place in your home and a safe meeting place outside your home and out of harm's way.
  • Don't forget to plan for family pets in case you have to leave home or are shut in for an extended period of time.

Key Facts

  • CenturyLink has an internal disaster preparedness plan in place for Hurricane Florence.
  • Impacted services will be restored as quickly as possible and once it is deemed safe for technicians.
  • Customers are encouraged to keep at least one corded telephone in the home that does not need electrical power.
  • Experts say a detailed communication plan plays one of the biggest roles in helping families stay connected to each other during a natural disaster.

Additional Information

About CenturyLink
CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centurylink-prepares-for-hurricane-florence-encourages-customers-to-be-prepared-300710558.html

SOURCE CenturyLink, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
