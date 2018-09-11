CenturyLink : prepares for Hurricane Florence, encourages customers to be prepared

MONROE, La., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In preparation for Hurricane Florence, CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) has initiated its internal disaster preparedness plan to help maintain its network and communication services throughout the storm.

Preparations include:

Readying emergency crews and equipment

Testing and fueling portable generators

Communicating with governmental agencies and first responders

Initiating a real-time command center for CenturyLink employees to stay in communication throughout the storm's impact

CenturyLink also has plans in place for restoring services, should they be impacted, as quickly as possible. The company's priority will be ensuring the reliability and resiliency of its services as soon as it is safe to do so.

CenturyLink encourages customers to be prepared for Hurricane Florence by keeping at least one corded telephone in the home that does not need electrical power. All cordless telephones need a power source and will not work during power outages, and VoIP phones may not work when internet service is disrupted. Corded phones are powered through the phone lines so they are often the most reliable source of communication in an emergency. Customers can obtain telephones that do not need commercial power at some CenturyLink retail locations or other major retailers.

Many experts also say a detailed communication plan plays one of the biggest roles in helping families stay connected to each other during a natural disaster, such as hurricanes, tornadoes and floods.

Emergency officials also recommend these steps:

Compile a "Ready-to-Go Kit" in case your family needs to leave your home and a "Ready-to-Stay Kit" in case your family needs to stay inside your home for an extended period of time. Kits should contain water, canned or non-perishable food items, can opener, flashlight, battery-powered radio, extra batteries, change of clothes, first aid supplies, cash and important prescription medications.

Keep vital documents in a fire and waterproof case so you can take them with you if you have to evacuate.

Designate a safe place in your home and a safe meeting place outside your home and out of harm's way.

Don't forget to plan for family pets in case you have to leave home or are shut in for an extended period of time.

Additional Information

Updates on the status of CenturyLink's network will be posted on the company's social media sites: https://www.facebook.com/CenturyLink and https://twitter.com/CenturyLink.

Stay informed on the storm's status at www.noaa.gov.

