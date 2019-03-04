Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of CenturyLink, Inc. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf
of CenturyLink, Inc. (“CenturyLink” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTL)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to
participate.
If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any
questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with
respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at
310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
On March 4, 2019, CenturyLink disclosed that it had “identified material
weaknesses in internal controls over the Company’s revenue recording
processes and the procedures for measuring fair value of assets and
liabilities assumed in connection with the Level 3 Communications, Inc.”
As a result, the Company would not be able to timely file its annual
report for the period ended December 31, 2018. On this news, the
Company’s share price fell sharply during intraday trading, thereby
injuring investors.
If you purchased CenturyLink securities, have information, or would like
to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this
announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters,
please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite
2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9244,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number, and the number of shares purchased.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304006051/en/