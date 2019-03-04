Log in
CenturyLink    CTL

CENTURYLINK

(CTL)
My previous session
News 
Official Publications

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of CenturyLink, Inc. Investors

0
03/04/2019 | 08:01pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of CenturyLink, Inc. (“CenturyLink” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTL) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On March 4, 2019, CenturyLink disclosed that it had “identified material weaknesses in internal controls over the Company’s revenue recording processes and the procedures for measuring fair value of assets and liabilities assumed in connection with the Level 3 Communications, Inc.” As a result, the Company would not be able to timely file its annual report for the period ended December 31, 2018. On this news, the Company’s share price fell sharply during intraday trading, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased CenturyLink securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9244, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 22 698 M
EBIT 2019 3 862 M
Net income 2019 1 141 M
Debt 2019 33 747 M
Yield 2019 9,34%
P/E ratio 2019 12,25
P/E ratio 2020 11,05
EV / Sales 2019 2,10x
EV / Sales 2020 2,07x
Capitalization 14 016 M
Chart CENTURYLINK
Duration : Period :
CenturyLink Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTURYLINK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 14,1 $
Spread / Average Target 8,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey K. Storey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harvey P. Perry Non-Executive Chairman
Glen F. Post Director
Virginia Boulet Independent Director
Peter C. Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTURYLINK-14.39%14 254
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.32%235 196
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP6.94%83 647
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-1.99%78 363
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 018
TELEFONICA1.91%44 770
