Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of CenturyLink Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has
been filed on behalf of shareholders that acquired CenturyLink, Inc.
(“CenturyLink” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTL)
securities between May 10, 2018 and March 4, 2019, inclusive
(the “Class Period”). CenturyLink investors have until May 6,
2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
On March 4, 2019, CenturyLink disclosed that it had “identified material
weaknesses in internal controls over the Company’s revenue recording
processes and the procedures for measuring fair value of assets and
liabilities assumed in connection with the Level 3 Communications, Inc.”
As a result, the Company would not be able to timely file its annual
report for the period ended December 31, 2018. On this news, the
Company’s share price fell $0.82 per share, or over 6%, to close at
$12.15 per share on March 4, 2019, thereby injuring investors.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that defendants made
false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1)
CenturyLink had undisclosed material weaknesses in its internal controls
over revenue recording processes and the procedures for measuring fair
value of assets and liabilities assumed in connection with its Level 3
Communications, Inc. acquisition; (2) consequently, CenturyLink would
delay the filing of its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31,
2018 despite initially reporting those financial results in a press
release dated February 13, 2019; and (3) as a result, CenturyLink’s
public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant
times.
