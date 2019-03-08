Log in
The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against CenturyLink, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

0
03/08/2019 | 05:31pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against CenturyLink, Inc. (“CenturyLink” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CTL) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between May 10, 2018 and March 4, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 6, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation. CenturyLink failed to disclose the material weakness of its revenue recording process along with the procedures for measuring the fair value of assets and liabilities related to the acquisition of Level 3 Communications, Inc. As a result, the Company delayed the filing of its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018, despite reporting the results by press release on February 13, 2019. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about CenturyLink, investors suffered damages.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 22 698 M
EBIT 2019 3 862 M
Net income 2019 1 140 M
Debt 2019 33 747 M
Yield 2019 9,85%
P/E ratio 2019 11,44
P/E ratio 2020 10,32
EV / Sales 2019 2,06x
EV / Sales 2020 2,03x
Capitalization 13 087 M
Chart CENTURYLINK
Duration : Period :
CenturyLink Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTURYLINK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 14,1 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey K. Storey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harvey P. Perry Non-Executive Chairman
Glen F. Post Director
Virginia Boulet Independent Director
Peter C. Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTURYLINK-23.70%13 087
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.14%232 634
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP5.00%83 292
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.34%79 336
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 333
TELEFONICA2.96%43 960
