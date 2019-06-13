CenturyLink : Announces Expiration of Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations

MONROE, La., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) announced today the expiration, as of the end of the day on June 12, 2019, of its previously announced cash tender offers (the "Tender Offers") for the debt securities of the Company and certain of its subsidiaries identified in the table below (the "Notes"), and the related consent solicitations (the "Consent Solicitations").

As previously announced, on May 31, 2019 (the "Settlement Date"), the Company purchased certain of the Notes tendered prior to the early tender date in exchange for approximately $525,000,000 in cash, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes purchased. The aggregate principal amount of the Notes purchased was approximately $580,000,000. The Company has not purchased, and will not purchase, any additional Notes pursuant to the Tender Offers.

The table below summarizes information concerning the Notes purchased in the Tender Offers:

Issuer and Title of Notes Aggregate

Principal

Amount

Outstanding

Prior to

Tender

Offers Aggregate

Principal

Amount of

Notes

Purchased in

Tender Offers Aggregate

Principal

Amount

Outstanding

After the Tender

Offers Aggregate

Purchase Price

Paid (1) Qwest Capital Funding, Inc.

7.750% Notes due 2031 $241,885,000 $99,462,000 $142,423,000 $92,499,660 Qwest Capital Funding, Inc.

6.875% Notes due 2028

(the "2028 Notes") $278,920,000 $166,592,000 $112,328,000 $154,097,600 CenturyLink, Inc.

7.600% Series P Notes due 2039 $729,792,000 $188,892,000 $540,900,000 $167,169,420 CenturyLink, Inc.

7.650% Series U Notes due 2042 $605,267,000 $122,802,000 $482,465,000 $108,679,770 Centel Capital Corporation

9.000% Notes due 2019 $150,000,000 $1,735,000 $148,265,000 $1,735,000 CenturyLink, Inc.

6.150% Series Q Notes due 2019 $250,000,000 $811,000 $249,189,000 $818,096

























(1) Excludes accrued and unpaid interest; includes the early tender premium of $30 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes purchased on the Settlement Date.

As previously announced, on the Settlement Date the Company also entered into a supplemental indenture with respect to the 2028 Notes that eliminated substantially all of the restrictive covenants and certain events of default and modified certain notice requirements for redemption of such Notes.

The Tender Offers and the Consent Solicitations were only made pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement dated May 15, 2019 and the accompanying Letter of Transmittal and Consent. This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any Notes in the Tender Offers.

