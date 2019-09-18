Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CenturyLink Inc.    CTL

CENTURYLINK INC.

(CTL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CenturyLink : Communications Workers of America ratify agreement with CenturyLink

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 03:02pm EDT

MONROE, La., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) announced today that Communications Workers of America (CWA) District 7 members have voted to ratify a new contract.

CenturyLink logo (PRNewsfoto/CenturyLink, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/CenturyLink, Inc.)

"CenturyLink is pleased that the CWA ratified the contract. We believe the agreement provides our employees with competitive wages and benefits that will continue to enable us to deliver on our commitment to serve our customers," said Jeff Storey, president and CEO of CenturyLink. "The agreement benefits our employees, business and, most importantly, our customers."

The new agreement, which will expire in April 2023, covers approximately 8,000 CenturyLink employees in the states of Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. 

About CenturyLink
CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity, and security solutions to customers around the world. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. CenturyLink strives to be the trusted connection to the networked world and is focused on delivering technology that enhances the customer experience. Learn more at http://news.centurylink.com/.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/communications-workers-of-america-ratify-agreement-with-centurylink-300921052.html

SOURCE CenturyLink, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTURYLINK INC.
03:02pCENTURYLINK : Communications Workers of America ratify agreement with CenturyLin..
PR
09/16CENTURYLINK : to Present at the 2019 Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conf..
PR
09/12CENTURYLINK : The Army of Network-Based Threats Continues to Advance
PR
09/12CENTURYLINK, INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/11CENTURYLINK : Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Level 3 Financing Senior ..
PR
09/11Communications Services Up, But Lag Market on Small-Cap Bias -- Communication..
DJ
09/11GameStop, Zscaler stumble while Lovesac, CenturyLink advance
AQ
09/11CENTURYLINK : Announces Proposed Private Offering of Level 3 Financing Senior No..
PR
09/10CENTURYLINK : Acquires Video Delivery Innovator Streamroot
PR
08/29CENTURYLINK INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group