CenturyLink : NASA Entrusts CenturyLink With More Network Connectivity Business

DENVER, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) recently won a second task order from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to manage all of NASA's voice traffic and provide fast, secure network connectivity to NASA's more than 15 space centers and regional research facilities.

The company previously won a task order to provide NASA headquarters with core backbone network services with speeds of up to 100 Gbps. These mission-critical modern voice and network services will support NASA's space exploration programs.

Both contracts were awarded to CenturyLink under the General Services Administration's 15-year, $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) program and both have a period of performance of nine and a half years.

"We're honored to provide mission-critical voice services and network connectivity that allow NASA to focus on its vision to discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity," said David Young, CenturyLink senior vice president for the public sector. "NASA entrusted CenturyLink with a second EIS award to provide agency-wide voice services and run its regional network that connects its celebrated space centers and regional research facilities with headquarters locations."

CenturyLink won the first task order ever awarded under GSA's EIS program to provide core backbone network connectivity to NASA in spring of 2019. The company was also the first supplier to receive authority to operate under GSA's EIS contract last year.

EIS is a multiple-award contract vehicle for federal government agencies to purchase information technology and telecommunications infrastructure services. It gives federal agencies the flexibility and agility to migrate to modern communications and IT services that meet strict government security standards.

Key Facts

By supplying cybersecurity, cloud, managed hosting and IT services over its carrier-class network, CenturyLink provides government agencies with the security and reliability they need to carry out their important missions.

CenturyLink is ranked No. 29 on Washington Technology's 2018 Top 100 list of federal government IT contractors.

Additional Resources

Learn more about CenturyLink winning the first EIS task order to provide fast, secure connectivity to NASA: https://news.centurylink.com/2019-04-08-CenturyLink-Wins-First-EIS-Task-Order-to-Provide-Fast-Secure-Connectivity-to-NASA

Learn more about CenturyLink winning an EIS task order worth up to $1.6 billion to provide secure network services and IT modernization solutions to the U.S. Department of the Interior: http://news.centurylink.com/2020-01-16-U-S-Dept-of-the-Interior-Awards-CenturyLink-1-6-Billion-EIS-Network-Services-Win

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity, and security solutions to customers around the world. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. CenturyLink strives to be the trusted connection to the networked world and is focused on delivering technology that enhances the customer experience. Learn more at http://news.centurylink.com/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-entrusts-centurylink-with-more-network-connectivity-business-301085447.html

SOURCE CenturyLink, Inc.