CenturyLink : to Hold Virtual-Only 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONROE, La., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE: CTL) announced today that, due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, current governmental restrictions on non-essential activities, and concern for the health and well-being of shareholders and employees, the location of CenturyLink's Annual Meeting of shareholders has changed and will be held in a virtual-only meeting format, instead of an in-person meeting in Monroe, La. As a result, shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. CT.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, shareholders of record as of March 26, 2020, the record date, are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting. To attend and participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, shareholders of record will need to visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CTL2020 and use their 16-digit control number found on their proxy card, voting instructions form, or previously received notice. Shareholders may also submit questions in advance of the Annual Meeting at www.proxyvote.com, using the same 16-digit control number. Further information regarding the change to the location of the Annual Meeting can be found in the updated notice of meeting filed by CenturyLink with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 1, 2020.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity, and security solutions to customers around the world. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. CenturyLink strives to be the trusted connection to the networked world and is focused on delivering technology that enhances the customer experience. Learn more at https://news.centurylink.com/.

