CenturyLink : to present at the Cowen and Company 5th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit

08/12/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

MONROE, La., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Dugan, senior vice president  and chief technology officer, CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) will present at the Cowen and Company 5th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit in Boulder CO., on Aug. 13. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 4:20 p.m. MT.

CenturyLink logo. (PRNewsfoto/CenturyLink, Inc.)

Webcast information for each of the investor presentations can be found on CenturyLink's Investor Relations website at http://ir.centurylink.com/.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity, and security solutions to customers located in more than 60 countries. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. CenturyLink strives to be the trusted connection to the networked world and is focused on delivering technology that enhances the customer experience. Learn more at http://news.centurylink.com/.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centurylink-to-present-at-the-cowen-and-company-5th-annual-communications-infrastructure-summit-300900130.html

SOURCE CenturyLink, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
