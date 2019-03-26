Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Alerts Investors to Securities Class Actions Against CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL)

Scott+Scott
Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and
consumer rights litigation firm, is notifying investors that class
action lawsuits have been filed against CenturyLink, Inc. (“CenturyLink”
or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTL), and certain other defendants, related to
alleged violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased
CenturyLink common stock between May 10, 2018 and March 4, 2019, you are
encouraged to contact a Scott+Scott attorney at (844) 818-6982 for more
information.
CenturyLink provides various communications services to residential,
business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United
States. On November 1, 2017, CenturyLink acquired Level 3
Communications, Inc. (“Level 3”), a telecommunications and internet
service provider.
The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants
made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:
(1) CenturyLink had undisclosed material weaknesses in its internal
controls over revenue recording processes and the procedures for
measuring fair value of assets and liabilities assumed in connection
with its Level 3 acquisition; (2) consequently, CenturyLink would delay
the filing of its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018
despite initially reporting those financial results in a press release
dated February 13, 2019; and (3) as a result, CenturyLink’s public
statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
On March 4, 2019, CenturyLink announced it would not be able to timely
file its annual 10-K report for the period ended December 31, 2018
because it had “identified material weaknesses in internal controls over
[its] revenue recording processes and the procedures for measuring fair
value of assets and liabilities assumed in connection with the Level 3 [
] acquisition.”
On this news, shares of CenturyLink fell $0.82 per share – over 6% – to
close at $12.15 per share on March 4, 2019.
What You Can Do
If you purchased CenturyLink stock between May 10, 2018 and March 4,
2019, inclusive, or if you have questions about this notice or your
legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.
The lead plaintiff deadline is May 6, 2019.
About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities,
antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United
States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and
other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut,
California, and Ohio.
Attorney Advertising
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005823/en/