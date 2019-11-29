Log in
CEQUENCE ENERGY LTD.

CEQUENCE ENERGY LTD.

(CQE)
  CQE  
Cequence Energy : Announces Confirmation of its Credit Facility Borrowing Base

0
11/29/2019 | 05:38pm EST

CEQUENCE ENERGY ANNOUNCES CONFIRMATION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY BORROWING

BASE

CALGARY, November 29, 2019 - Cequence Energy Ltd. ("Cequence" or the "Company") (TSX: CQE) is pleased to announce that its senior lender has completed a redetermination of the borrowing base under the Company's senior secured credit facility (the "Credit Facility"), and has confirmed the borrowing base remains at $7 million. Other than outstanding letters of credit totalling approximately $1.6 million, the Company currently has no amounts drawn under the Credit Facility.

OVERVIEW OF CEQUENCE

Cequence is engaged in the exploration for and the development of oil and natural gas reserves. The Company's primary focus is the development of its Simonette asset in the Alberta Deep Basin with other non-core assets in Northeast British Columbia and the Peace River Arch of Alberta. Further information can be found at www.cequence-energy.com.

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

For further information, please contact:

Todd Brown

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (403) 806-4049

tbrown@cequence-energy.com

Allan Mowbray

Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (403) 806-4041

amowbray@cequence-energy.com

Disclaimer

Cequence Energy Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 22:37:03 UTC
