CEQUENCE ENERGY ANNOUNCES CONFIRMATION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY BORROWING

BASE

CALGARY, November 29, 2019 - Cequence Energy Ltd. ("Cequence" or the "Company") (TSX: CQE) is pleased to announce that its senior lender has completed a redetermination of the borrowing base under the Company's senior secured credit facility (the "Credit Facility"), and has confirmed the borrowing base remains at $7 million. Other than outstanding letters of credit totalling approximately $1.6 million, the Company currently has no amounts drawn under the Credit Facility.

OVERVIEW OF CEQUENCE

Cequence is engaged in the exploration for and the development of oil and natural gas reserves. The Company's primary focus is the development of its Simonette asset in the Alberta Deep Basin with other non-core assets in Northeast British Columbia and the Peace River Arch of Alberta. Further information can be found at www.cequence-energy.com.

