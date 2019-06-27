Log in
CERAGON NETWORKS LTD

(CRNT)
Ceragon : Offshore Broadband for Coast Guard and Navy

06/27/2019 | 08:15am EDT

Modern coast guard and navy offshore operations require a robust, high-capacity and low-latency communication infrastructure in order to optimize performance, situational awareness, command efficiency and response time for any event in the open sea.

This infrastructure provides both vessel-to-shore and vessel-to-vessel connectivity, and enables essential applications such as:

  • Online video feeds from vessels to command centers on main ship or onshore

  • instantaneous transfer of images, maps and video for quick response to any developing event and improved situational awareness

  • Ongoing voice & data communications, and video conferencing & surveillance

  • Workforce management

  • Environment monitoring

  • Employee infotainment

Some of the abovementioned applications (e.g. video feeds) require a highly available connection, as they are mission critical in nature. Some of those applications (e.g. image and map transfer) require high capacity, while others (e.g. video conferencing) require low latency. The combination of those requirements leads to the necessity for a solution based on terrestrial (non-satellite) communications, which can provide broadband communications to moving vessels and insure high availability for those mission-critical services. This is the Ceragon Offshore Broadband solution for coast guard and navy.

This solution provides both point-to-point and point-to-multipoint connectivity for vessel-to-shore as well as inter-vessel communications.

For survivability, vessel-to-vessel communications can be independent of the vessel-to-shore connectivity. Thusly, situational awareness of the main vessel's command center remains intact even when connection to the land command center is broken.

Download the whitepaper to learn more

Disclaimer

Ceragon Networks Ltd. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 12:14:01 UTC
