Cerberus Sentinel announces acquisition of Technologyville  

CERBERUS CYBER SENTINEL CORPORATION

(CISO)
08/11/2020 | 08:06am EDT

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (OTC: CISO), a cybersecurity consulting and managed services firm based in Scottsdale, Arizona, has acquired Technologyville, Inc.,  a Chicago-based managed security services provider (MSSP).

Under the terms of the agreement, Technologyville is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Cerberus Sentinel and will continue to focus on providing managed IT services to a diverse set of U.S. customers.  With the new organizational structure, Technologyville president and founder, Brian Yelm, will take on the role of managing director for Cerberus Sentinel.

“As businesses continue to rely more and more on technology, we have increasing responsibility, as IT people, to ensure the safety of their data and intellectual property,” said Yelm. “By joining with a national cyber security company with years of expertise, we can provide a more expansive end-to-end solution for our clients.”

“Technologyville is an excellent fit for the Cerberus portfolio of companies,” said David Jemmett, CEO and founder of Cerberus Sentinel. “Technologyville offered us an attractive model for managed security and consulting services. Their customer-first culture and talented team are a valuable addition to the Cerberus team.”

Technologyville will continue to be based in Chicago and plans to grow operations in Arizona and the Southwest. The firm serves as an outsourced IT department for small and medium-sized companies that are looking for a competitive edge through the latest technology. Technologyville's executives and professionals collaborate with customers on making strategic IT decisions and handling day-to-day IT needs across core business systems, including Apple, Cisco, Google, Linux and Microsoft.  “Technologyville will enable us to continue national growth and differentiation in the marketplace and equip us with the expertise to expand our offerings in the cybersecurity field,” Jemmett added. 

About Cerberus Sentinel

Cerberus Sentinel is a U.S. provider of consulting and managed services, focused solely on cybersecurity. The company seeks to expand by acquiring world-class cybersecurity talent and utilizes the latest technology to create innovative solutions that protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats. For more information, visit the company's website at www.cerberussentinel.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect Cerberus Sentinel's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Cerberus Sentinel's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as otherwise enumerated herein, could affect Cerberus Sentinel's future financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these risk factors. These are factors that, individually or in the aggregate, could cause the Cerberus Sentinel's actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Cerberus Sentinel assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact:
Charles J. Zigmund, Vice President
Cerberus Sentinel
617-838-4183
charles.zigmund@cerberussentinel.com

Cathy Morley Foster
Eskenzi PR
925-708-7893
cathy@eskenzipr.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
